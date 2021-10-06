Thursday, October 7, 2021
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sings to granny who turned 102

By Arjun Sethi
Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ has become synonymous with success in Hollywood and throughout the entertainment industry, but all the fame and money didn’t stop him sing to a granny on her 102nd birthday.

Mrs Marie grover, a big fan of ‘The Rock‘had already been congratulated by the former fighter on his 100th birthday, and a year later he could not forget the woman and dedicated a special video to celebrate his day.

“This is a very special video that is dedicated to a very, very special lady. This is one of the most special videos that I make during the year and probably one of the most special that I will record in my life ”, said the actor of the second part of ‘Shazam!’

Dwayne Johnson sings mornings to a fan

‘The Rock’, which has been discarded to return to Fast and Furious, proceeded to talk about his huge fan and dedicated the classic song for birthday children in English, an act of kindness that has become a tradition of every year for he.

“This lady so special turns 102 years old. So, with all the love I have, I am happy to say: Happy Birthday! ”.

Grandma Grover appeared on the other end of the video call looking very excited, waving her hands and expressing surprise with her face. Then Dwayne spoke more words of affection and respect to her.




“I didn’t forget your birthday, I couldn’t forget it. I love you, the United States loves you, the world loves you “, said the star while the grandmother kept wondering” Is it really The Rock? “

The Rock and its twin

Dwayne Johnson found his twin on the Internet.

A photograph of Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Officer Eric Fields recently went viral on social media, who bears a striking resemblance to the actor due to his powerful physique.

Media around the world took up the peculiar news, even giving the policeman, who confessed to having been compared many times with Johnson and Vin Diesel.

Dwayne Johnson himself ‘La Roca’ shared on Twitter the photograph of his “twin” and he was delighted by the resemblance between them. “The guy on the left is so much cooler. Stay safe, brother, and thank you for your service, ”he wrote.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
