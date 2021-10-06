Dwayne Johnson congratulates 102-year-old grandmother

Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock” He does not stop touching us with his heart of gold, as we have told you. Now the actor and wrestler congratulated the grandma grover for his 102nd birthday and we can’t handle the sweetie.

It turns out that, according to a well-known entertainment magazine, the actor of Fast and furious a fan asked ‘La Roca’ to congratulate Marie grover for his then 100th birthday.

The old lady is the greatest admirer of the charismatic actor. From the first greeting, Dwayne johnson He promised to repeat the tradition year after year. 2021 was no exception.

“This is a very special video that is dedicated to a very, very special lady. This is one of the most special videos that I make during the year and probably one of the most special I will record in my life,” he began. tell “The rock” to what appears to be a video call between the Marie Grover family and star.

Photograph: Screenshot / Twitter @TheRock

“This very special lady turns 102 years old. So, with all the love I have, I am pleased to say: Happy birthday,” continued the action actor, who surprised us with his intonation by singing “Happy Birthday” in English.

Meanwhile, the grandmother Grover She looked super excited, waving her hands and expressing surprise with her face.

After, Dwayne He sent kisses to the lady and said: “he sends them to you your Rock, the only Rock. I didn’t forget your birthday, I couldn’t forget it. I love you, the United States loves you, the world loves you, “while the grandma grover I was surprised saying, “Is it really ‘The Rock’?” Awww.

“You are a warrior, super strong and beautiful,” the ex-wrestler concluded without first saying: “I no longer have my grandmother, but I want her to continue with us, but now I have you. You are my grandmother, the grandmother of the United States. “.

Mrs Mary glover I was ecstatic listening to the actor of Jumanji, and answered: “I love you too!”, very excited. Later he began to sing.









Here we share the beautiful video so that you have your dose of tenderness of the day:

When she turned 100, I started singing Happy Birthday to Grandma Grover. Today she’s 102 years old and this has become one of myFAVORITE things to do. And she sang back to me !!

I wish I still had my grandma, but I do have her! Enjoy your birthday!

Love, your Rock pic.twitter.com/BgmcAYaQCO – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 3, 2021

