Drew Barrymore reveals how he lived the tense relationship between Lucy Liu and Bill Murray in “Charlie’s Angels”: “We all took his side”

More than 20 years have passed since the premiere of “Charlie’s Angels”, but it seems that his greatest mystery finally comes to light: what happened in his filming between Lucy Liu and Bill Murray. Everything goes back to their filming in 1999, in which they assure that the tension between the two interpreters caused the sparks to jump, and after cross statements between one and the other, it was not known who was telling the truth and what exactly had happened.

That up to now. And it is that in an episode of his own show, Drew Barrymore has corroborated the latest version of the story, that of Lucy Liu, who claimed to have had a run-in with the actor from “The Ghostbusters” s: «I defended myself and I do not regret it. Because no matter how low you are or where you come from, there is no need to be patronizing or belittling other people. “explained the actress about her reaction to Murray’s behavior, which she called “inexcusable and unacceptable.” A behavior that Barrymore herself has endorsed: “What really happened was that Bill was… you know, comedians can be a little dark at times. He just came in a bad mood.









Despite trying to take weight off the issue, Barrymore has not hesitated either to take sides in the conflict and is clear with whom he is positioned: What you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself, and that was the best thing that came out of an unfortunate situation. She literally said, ‘I don’t accept that kind of behavior from you,’ and we all supported her and sided with her. “, said the actress.

It seems clear that between Charlie’s Angels they support each other and for that reason Barrymore has had no words other than thanks and praise for his co-stars, also for Cameron Diaz (who has been inactive since 2014): «I respected Lucy at the time and also now. I am proud that, as a team and as a company, we have not tiptoed over the issue. We faced it right then and there »Barrymore concluded.

Photo: Columbia Pictures.