Disney + premieres in open ‘Black Widow’, the film that caused the greatest crisis in the history of the Marvel universe

Related news

Black widow He has faced his strongest enemy this year. It wasn’t about Thanos, or about Ultron. The enemy this time had him at home. His name is Disney, and until now he had been on his side, but a global pandemic caused the alliances to crumble and they ended up throwing things at their heads. Although these lines may seem like the synopsis of the new superheroine movie, they are nothing more than a summary of the pitched battle that has taken place in recent months between Scarlett Johansson and the study on account of the simultaneous premiere in cinemas and in Disney + of Black Widow.

As if it were a movie, let’s make a flashback and go back to the past, when Disney decided, arguing that the pandemic still did not allow its titles to be released in theaters profitably, that his big bet of the year, Black Widow, would reach both cinemas and its platform as premium content. Anyone subscribing to Disney + could watch the film from their couch for $ 30 in the US and € 20 in Spain.

The result of the first weekend was quite successful for Disney, which saw how in movie theaters it added $ 80 million in the US plus everything collected on the platform. But, as has been shown in this year with the simultaneous releases, the problem comes after those first three days, when the film runs like wildfire in a pirate way. The second round of Black widow At the box office, he saw the film drop almost 70%, a very sharp drop for a Marvel movie. To get an idea, Shang-chi, released shortly after only on the big screen, fell a moderate 54%.



‘Black Widow’ | Trailer | Disney +



Regardless, it seems like a profitable business for Disney. And maybe it was for them, but not for the stars of their films, whose contracts have clauses whereby part of their salary depends on the success of the film … at the box office. By releasing Black Widow both in cinemas and platforms, Scarlett Johansson lost millions of euros. What seemed like a perfect studio strategy ended with the greatest crisis in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Johansson decided that what was happening was intolerable, so the actress took action on the matter and sued Disney.

It was not a silent demand, but it turned into a media battle in which Disney published an official statement accusing the actress of wanting to get rich, to which she responded by accusing them of “misogynists.” Even the Marvel boss had to intercede. According to the US media, Kevin Feige he tried first to avoid the simultaneous premiere, and then to act as a mediator so that things did not get out of hand. After seeing the statement against Johansson, they say he was embarrassed by what was happening.









The Johansson thing was only the first piece of a domino that began to drag the others. There were many other stars to whom the same thing had happened, and the bravery of the actress caused many to move. In the days following the announcement of the lawsuit, news came out about possible lawsuits from Emma Stone for the losses of Cruella or from Emily blunt and Dwayne johnson by Jungle cruise. Mysteriously, both titles have signed for a sequel with a renegotiation of the contract of their interpreters to avoid all this. Disney was calming the spirits, although in the case of Johansson he was still entrenched.

Mysteries of life and the film industry, a few days ago the conflict reached a truce. Scarlett Johansson and Disney made peace and in a statement acknowledged that they had reached an agreement. The gossips say that there are 40 million involved in that agreement, but they avoid a legal conflict that was going to be in the media for months and encourage other actors to do the same. After the news broke, the actress sent a note saying that she was “very happy to have resolved the differences with Disney.” team. I would love to continue our collaboration for years to come. “

That collaboration referred to Tower of Terror, the project based on an attraction of its amusement parks for which Johansson was tied as producer and protagonist. In fact, Alan Bergman, Head of Content at Disney Studios, mentioned that film explicitly in its statement: “I am very happy to have reached an agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding ‘Black Widow’. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we are looking forward to working together again on various projects in the future, including ‘Tower of Terror.’ “

A pact that buries the hatchet. Or at least temporarily. For now, Disney has already announced that the contracts with the stars will be different and will be adapted to this new situation. Also, after checking the strength of the box office with the success of Shang-chi or Venom, The distributors seem to be backing the theaters as the best way to commercially exploit their large productions.

You may also like…

• Hollywood on the verge of being paralyzed again by the strike: what is happening and what consequences it may have

• Season 3 of ‘Succession’ is an open war, a show that nobody will want to miss

• Apple is back with one of the great Hollywood movies, the return of Brad Pitt and George Clooney

Follow the topics that interest you