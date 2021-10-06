Diego Luna, the ‘charolastra’ who dreams of a change for ‘everyone’

Fernando Criollo. (I)

Diego Luna He was six years old when he first got on stage to perform and did not want to get off again. After finishing filming a new series for Lucas Films and Disney, the 41-year-old actor returned to his native Mexico to direct his first series for Netflix, but before it has gone through Spain where he received recognition for his career in the Platinum Awards.

It was 2001 when the premiere of the film ‘And Your Mother Too’ life changed for the director and the protagonists of this ‘road movie’ about life, friendship and sex, which broke box office records in Mexico and immediately became a classic.

Maribel verdu completed the leading cast with Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal in this, the third feature film by Alfonso Cuaron. Luna and Bernal worked together for the first time in the children’s soap opera ‘Grandpa and I’ (1992), coming back together on a set almost a decade later and under the orders of a director who already has four Oscars in his showcase.

This 2021, ‘And your mom too’ celebrates 20 years of its premiere and the ‘charolastras’ the effects of the success that fueled their careers are still living.

“I worked with one of my best friends who we have been with since then in personal and professional terms. Despite the fact that our families were concerned about bringing us closer together, the film established a bond that transcended the family sphere and was a professional discovery ”, Luna acknowledges.

Before ‘And you mom too’, Luna saw the world of acting through the eyes of her father, the set designer Alejandro Luna and his mother the costume designer Fiona alexander.

“I started acting when I was six years old because I was afraid of being left alone at home, I went to the theater with my dad and suddenly I no longer wanted to get off,” says the actor who started in the audiovisual with a small role in the soap opera ‘Carousel’ (1989), before his first leading role in the short by Javier Bourges ‘The last end of the year’ (1991).

Since then his name appears on more than 60 productions between shorts, series, soap operas and feature films, which alternates with theater productions such as ‘A good canary’, ‘Festen’, ‘Privacy’, ‘Every time we say goodbye better’, among others.

‘And your mom too’ earned him the award as Best Young Actor at the Venice Film Festival and the doors to international cinema began to open. He participated in the Oscar-winning ‘Frida’ (2002) of Julie Taymor, ‘Soldiers of Salamina’ (2003) by David trueba, ‘The terminal’ (2004) by Steven Spielberg, ‘Milk’ (2008) by Gus Van Sant to name a few.









While it appears to have a natural charisma for comedy, The actor has been able to expand his records by testing himself in drama, horror, thriller, science fiction and even animation, giving voice to characters in ‘The Book of Life’ or ‘Trollhunters’.

It is also part of the new imaginary of ‘Star Wars’ since it appeared as Cassian Andor in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ (2016). The actor will return to this character in a series that has just finished filming and is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

The friendship with García Bernal led to a professional association that led them to found the production companies Canana and the Gulf Stream and the documentary festival Walking. The latter is currently pointed out for alleged irregularities in the receipt of public funds, which amounted to at least 160 million pesos during the governments of Felipe Calderón and Peña Nieto. “I try not to think that” has been the only thing the actor has said about it, avoiding the topic.

Behind the scenes he has also redirected his work down the path of the film production and direction as’ Mr. Pig ‘,’ Abel ‘or’ Chicuarotes’ and the series for Amazon ‘Pan y circo’, in which as host he addresses topics of general interest that he has also embraced as personal.

“I believe in the example. It is important to talk about the power we have to set an example and change. I want to be someone who is part of the change. The only way is for honesty to accompany my work ”, he said, convinced of doing everything in his power so that his children Fiona and Jerónimo see in him a role model.

Under this premise and with his experience, he launches into a new company in which he appears as the creator and director of his first production for Netflix entitled ‘Everything will be fine’, a fiction series in the key of drama, which questions ideas about the traditional family, gender and machismo.

By taking the viewer’s side, he ensures that what he seeks to see is content that entertains, but above all that poses challenges, questions and reflections. “I have the responsibility of doing projects that carry pertinent reflections. We do not have time. The pandemic made it clear that we have to do something and we cannot continue to live with this level of inequality or relate to the earth in the way we have done so far, ”stated the actor who sees in the audiovisual a possibility of awareness and change.

More casual with sneakers and an open shirt in front of the press or of etiquette at the Platinum Awards gala, Luna does not stop raising her voice for a social, political and climate change every time someone asks you about your purpose in the audiovisual.

“We are capable of much more and here comes a second chance. Thank you very much to all of you, “said the interpreter, doing the non-binary language another fight front when he received the statuette in honor of his career at the Platinum Awards.