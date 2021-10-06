DC FanDome 2021 – All Panels and Guests with Robert Pattinson, Dwayne Johnson and More

A new edition of DC FanDome approaches and DC and Warner Bros. they already warm up engines presenting to the main stars who will be going through the most anticipated DC fan event of the year. So much so, that those responsible have shared a generous list of names of actors, actresses, filmmakers, producers, artists and more that will be held next Saturday October 16, 2021 by streaming DC that will advance the main novelties of movies, series, comics, video games and more that are yet to come.
Big names for the long-awaited annual appointment
So much so, that names such as those of Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Matt reeves (The Batman), Dwayne johnson (Black Adam), Ezra Miller (The Flash) or Jason momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), in addition to part of the cast of series such as Peacemaker, Batgirl, Titans, Supergil or the filmmaker JJ Abrams, who is now working on new projects for Superman and Zatanna.
We leave you with the complete list of guests to the DC FanDome:
Source | DC | Collider