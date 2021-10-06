Daniella Chavez wears a look very much in the style of Harley Quinn

If we can be completely sure of something, it is the irreverence with which the Chilean model, Daniella Chavez, has dazzled in the social networks, this time being like a whole Harley Quinn it shines and surpasses Margot robbie.

And it is that the famous 35-year-old model and influencer woman seems to have found the exact formula to know how to wear each and every one of her irresistible outfits, so anticipate Halloween night to surprise in a flirty and tiny outfit with which it completely takes the glances.

It was through his official Instagram account that Daniella Chavez wanted to pamper his fans and with a very Halloweenesque photo session, he thrills locals and strangers with the great four postcards that he boasted where she dresses more than flirtatious.

Read also: With stretched lycra Yanet García on her back adds fans with fervor

So with her showy outfit consisting of a wavy little dress with little red buttons and a red stockings very Harley Quinn style surpasses the Hollywood actress, Margot robbie, who has brought the character to life in the various Warner Bros movies in ‘Suicide Squad’.

This is how the influencer originally from Las Condes, Chile, managed to get more than 145 thousand reactions of ‘likes’ in the form of red hearts, which is the way her fans thanked her for such splendid photographs with her tight costume and those irreverent poses in which he caused astonishment on his knees.

Chávez is one of the models and influencers who is not only dedicated to sharing colorful postcards modeling exquisite outfits, since she also likes the good life and often shows the places to which she travels and the luxuries to which she has become accustomed to having after many years of hard work.

If you don’t want to miss out on any of the content of Daniella Chavez and the projects she is in, we suggest you follow all the social networks of the famous model.

At the end of the note you will find a tag that will take you to the La Sirena section where you can see all the information on the influencers who have stood out the most in recent months.

Visit the YouTube channel of LA SIRENA giving Click here

Join our WhatsApp











Follow @LaSirenaNoticia





Follow us on