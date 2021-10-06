Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ will have an unprecedented collaboration with Selena Gómez – El Financiero

The perfect crossovers in Coldplay’s new record production never cease to surprise fans. Tuesday morning (minutes before the massive Facebook blackout) Selena Gomez confirmed through his social networks that he will have a very special participation in Music of the Spheres.

In a brief preview of just 15 seconds, the singer revealed a fragment of the ballad called “Let Somebody Go”. There are still no indications that the song by Selena Gómez and Coldplay will be released in the next few days, however the wait for the great premiere of the album is about to happen: next October 15 the album will be available on all music platforms. .

With the worldwide success of “My Universe” alongside BTS, Coldplay has highlighted the magnitude of their recent production.

The British group is determined to make synergy with the most relevant figures in music and to enter new fandoms, as it has been in the beginning with ARMY and now with the public of Selena Gómez, whose representativeness for the Spanish-speaking market will be crucial in this collaboration.









It should be noted that just a few days ago, Coldplay shared the stage with young talents such as Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, among others at Global Citizen Live.

The rise of Coldplay in the popularity charts for the recent song “My Universe” has already become evident this Tuesday, since since 2008 the British group did not hold a number one in the Hot 100 Billboard.

“Let Somebody Go” It has already generated a stir in social networks about the possibility of the simultaneous launch of the official video, but we will have to wait what surprises both Selena and Coldplay will unveil in the coming weeks.