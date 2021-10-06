Chris Pratt and Jack Black headline Mario Bros live action movie

In this Thursday’s Direct, the video game firm presented some news in video games and content for its current star console: Nintendo Switch, which will be available next year. However, the surprise of the afternoon was the long-awaited “live action” movie from Mario Bros, which will be headed by actor Chris Pratt.

It transpired after his announcement that Nintendo had been working hand in hand with the Illumination film studio in Hollywood, who have produced films such as “Despicable Me”, “Sing” and “The Secret Life of Pets”.

The silence of years was awarded for fans not only of the franchise, but for fans of the stories that jump from the console to the big screen.

As mentioned the beloved character of Mario will be in the hands of Chris Pratt, while the villain of the story, Bowser will be played by comedian Jack Black. The eternal rescued Princess Peach will be Anya Taylor-Joy, while the inseparable Luigi will be Charlie Day.









Rounding out the cast of world-famous people are Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Toad, Donkey Kong, and Kamek respectively.

According to the company, the film will hit theaters in winter 2022, while they do not know when they will reach the rest of the countries.

So far it seems that fans have taken Nintendo’s decision well, but it is too early to confirm.

With information from Vanguardia