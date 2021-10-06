Chanel presents spring-summer 2022 swimwear collection

Paris was the headquarters where the fashion and luxury brand Chanel walked on Tuesday with a collection of swimsuits for free and powerful women, while Giambattista Valli proposed on the eve sweetness with her colors and ultrashort skirts and tops for spring and summer.

Perhaps as a harbinger of global warming, Chanel and Valli propose very fresh collections. Their models go directly to the beach, without going through the spring and its variable weather.

The Chanel swimwear They are garments that can be used directly as a dress or as a complement to an evening dress.

The scenography was retro, with a classic podium, narrow and elevated so that the guests could see it comfortably.

Faced with the seriousness (almost anguish) in the eyes of the models from other shows, the Chanel woman smiles. Your artistic director, Virginie Viard, gave them freedom and a camera.

The guests entered the parade site through a black box, with a projection of images of models, such as the daughter of the French singer Vanessa paradis and the American actor Johnny Depp, Lily-Rose Depp.

The models photographed while being photographed, in a role reversal that has occurred in other shows such as Balenciaga, where clients and models entered the same red carpet.









Flowy dresses and patterned sarongs with large colored butterfly wings atop black muslin.

The traditional tweed jacket suit, the house brand, is available in pink, mauve and yellow. As a novelty, a wide and short jacket that can be worn without the matching pants.

Large beach bags, or padded bags, with thick chains, adorn the collection. The heels “reminiscent of pirate footwear “and give it a” romantic touch“to the collection, Virginie Viard highlights.

Valli, for his part, presented on Monday at the Museum of Modern Art in Paris a collection with unstructured skirts, polka dots and ultrashort bodices, almost microscopic.

The skirts are ultra-short at the front, long train at the back. The women wear sunglasses with pink lenses, in tune with the clothes. Fuchsias, ivory white, acid tones, freshness everywhere.

Valli also presented a reinvented classic of the house, a very tight evening gown, with tiny scales of shimmering white and delicate embroidery.

An elegant hat with Turkish airs added an exotic touch to a parade packed with influential people from the United States and familiar faces, such as Vogue critic Anna Wintour.

arb