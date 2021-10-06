Cardi B showed Selena Gomez’s adorable gift for her baby

On September 4, Cardi B and Offset They welcomed their second child together, and the congratulations from their friends and family were immediate.

There were even some celebrities who gave the rapper and the newborn some gifts, and one of them is the singer Selena Gomez.

This is how the mother of Kulture with a video published in the section of Stories on his Instagram account, where he showed the sweet gesture by the ‘Good For You’ interpreter.

In the clip, you can see a gift basket full of adorable things, such as some stuffed toys, cute clothes for the new member of the family, and even some snacks for happy mom.

Cardi B greatly appreciated this present, and expressed her excitement about this post. “I got this beautiful gift basket … with this Selena Gomez bear,” she is heard saying.

“It’s so cute and it has treats for me when, you know, I’m rocking the baby to sleep at night, you know I’m hungry at night. This is so cute, thanks Selena Gomez. You’re adorable,” added the rapper. .

It should be noted that Cardi B and Selena Gomez have been friends since they collaborated together on the song ‘Taki Taki’ with Dj snake and Ozuna in 2018.

Additionally, Offset’s wife encouraged Gomez, 29, to keep making music after the former Disney star told ‘Vogue’ in March that she found it difficult “when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. “.

“I don’t think Selena should retire,” Cardi tweeted. “She makes great music and her fans love her … I’d love to give her some ideas,” he added.









But her message did not end there, as the interpreter continued, “I defend her because she is so sweet in person. Celebrities keep us apart all the time, but she is too sweet to go through that. If she wants to leave, leave because you want to too, not for these fuck # $% “.

On the other hand, a few days ago Cardi B confessed, through her Twitter account, that postpartum hormones continue to do their thing in her body.

“I can’t wait until these strange postpartum hormones leave my body completely,” wrote the 28-year-old interpreter. “I am crying for no reason,” he added in his message.

The reaction from his fans was immediate, and he immediately received hundreds of comments to express their support.

“The tears are not without reason. They are because you want to protect your children”, “It was bad for me too. I had postpartum depression and didn’t even realize it until much later”, and “You are under a lot of pressure in a stressful world. You have many reasons, they are valid. However, you will get over it after tears “, are some of the messages that can be read next to the publication.

