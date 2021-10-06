Cardi B receives gift from Selena Gomez

DJ Snake – Taki Taki ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B (Official Music Video)

Kulture’s mother posted on her Instagram stories the gift that Selena sent her, not only thinking about her son but about her as well.

In the clip, you can see a gift basket full of adorable things, like some stuffed toys, cute clothes for the new family member, and even some snacks for happy mom.

Cardi B was very appreciative of this present, and expressed her excitement about this post. “I got this beautiful gift basket … with this Selena Gomez bear,” she is heard saying.

“It’s so cute and it has treats for me when, you know, I’m rocking the baby to sleep at night, you know I’m hungry at night. This is so cute, thank you Selena Gomez. You’re adorable“added the rapper for the gift received.

I don’t think Selena should retire .She makes good music & her fans love her .I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas – iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 11, 2021

In March of this year, Cardi B encouraged Gomez to keep making music after the former Disney star told ‘Vogue’ in March that it was hard for him “when people don’t necessarily take you seriously.”

“I don’t think Selena should retire, “Cardi tweeted.” She makes great music and her fans love her … I’d love to give you some ideas“he added.

But her message did not end there, as the interpreter continued, “I defend her because she is so sweet in person. Celebrities keep us apart all the time, but she is too sweet to go through that. If she wants to leave, go because you want to too, not for these fuck # $% “.