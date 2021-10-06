Cardi B has taken a photo in Paris that has made her the laughing stock of all France

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known in show business as Cardi B, has caused a stir on social media due to her recent appearance at Paris fashion week in France.

The rapper appeared wearing a bright green total look by English designer Richard Quinn.; The outfit featured a tight-fitting T-shirt that ended in gloves that completely covered the singer’s arms and hands, wide, fully pleated parachute-shaped pants that gathered at the waist and a hat with a large quantity of folds that covered the singer’s head, revealing only her face and a little of her hair. He also wore sunglasses in the same shade of green to complement this extravagant outfit.

The garment itself completely revolutionized social networks, Because a large number of users found the Cardi’s look to be more of a Halloween celebration rather than a haute couture presentation on one of the world’s most prestigious fashion venues. It should be noted that the singer has just given birth to her second child, the product of her marriage to fellow rapper Offset and her postpartum body looks incredible.

The Queen of ‘memes’!

Without a doubt, Cardi B is an artist who has caused a lot of controversy since her inception and who has won the affection of the public for her funny expressions and her sincere way of communicating. There are countless “memes” that the rapper has been given, from fragments of her live videos, to her particular way of laughing; And this time the reactions on social networks did not take long to appear. Many people criticized the appearance of the singer comparing her to a ‘teletubbie’, with Kermit the Frog and even with the American actor Will Smith in the episode of “The Prince of Bel Air” where he could be seen wearing a sunflower costume.









Despite the criticism received by the interpreter of ‘I like it’, a large number of followers have defended her proposal indicating that she is innovating both in the musical field and in fashion, highlighting the performances she uses in her public appearances and the risks involved in expressing your talent and creativity with clothing.

Cardi B, along with her husband Offset, have attended several events of the Paris fashion week and, as expected, they have caused a sensation in all their appearances. Undoubtedly, her total look in green meant a drastic change in the aesthetics of the singer, since previously she could be seen last September wearing a lofty and elegant red suit made with feathers, glitters and sequins that it was trying to emphasize the classic fashion of the golden years of Hollywood.