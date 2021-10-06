Canadian director David Cronenberg was critical of the future of cinema

10/05/2021 – 20:45 Pura Vida

Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg said that “cinema is dead and will disappear. Thanks to platforms like Netflix this radical process has already begun.”

The statements were made during a keynote talk he gave at the Matera Film Festival, which takes place in the Italian city of the same name.

The 78-year-old director, recognized for films such as “The fly”, “A violent story” and “A dangerous method”, to name just a few titles, confessed that “even I no longer go to the cinema and when it occurs to me it is a nightmare just to find parking. “

"It is much better to watch a movie at home, comfortably seated in the armchair and with the great audio and video quality of new technologies," he said in statements collected by the Ansa agency.









In the same vein, Cronenberg pointed out that “anyway, I don’t have any nostalgia, only the way of making cinema changes. As I don’t have any nostalgia for analogue either, the digital format is much better, despite what he had said at the time. (Steven) Spielberg “.

Able to give an overview of the present of the activity, he risked that the festivals, on the other hand, "will survive" and "will probably be the only places where films will be seen in theaters."




