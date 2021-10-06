Camila Cabello debuts as a model at Paris Fashion Week | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer performed in front of the Eiffel Tower and added a new talent to her career

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

With barely 24 years old, Camila Cabello debuted as a model and did it in front of the Eiffel Tower during Paris Fashion Week.

The singer and actress was part of the L’Oreal Paris fashion show and wore an incredible short ivory dress, with a long train, printed plant details, bare shoulders and some ruffles. An outfit that you would like to wear on any summer Sunday.









Since 2017, the Cuban-born singer has been the spokesperson for the brand and after 4 years, she finally made her debut as a model, a talent that she adds to her career after being a great singer, dancer and recently actress who starred in the new Cinderella movie from Prime Video.

At the end of the runway, all the models and celebrities came together to show off their outfits and join together to take a picture.

In addition to Camila Cabello, there were also other celebrities who paraded during the popular fashion event. Amber Heard, Dame Judi Dench and Katherine Langford are some of the stars that have been seen. Also, over the last few days it was possible to see at i

BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa at Paris Fashion Week.