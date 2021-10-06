Camila Cabello and Helen Mirren shared the catwalk in Paris

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

image.png She showed off in Paris in a white dress with black details.

The singer wore an ecru chiffon dress with green and pink flowers and black ribbon details. For footwear, he chose to wear classic black sandals with heels. To complete the look, she added gold hoop earrings and several rings on each of her hands. The beauty look? A make up based on shadows in dark tones on the upper eyelids, mascara, highlighter on different parts of the face and a matte effect lipstick in a nude color. The nails in white, in tune with the total look. For the hairstyle, she chose a loose and windy hairstyle, with “natural” waves throughout the entire brown hair.

Cabello shared the runway with Helen Mirren. The English actress wore an elegant and sophisticated two-piece suit in black with white details that she combined with high black sandals with a strong rock imprint, hoop earrings with a line of silver rhinestones and very makeup. eccentric composed of a blurred lower outline, also in black. Her hair was tied in a high bun, with a black trim on the right side of her head.









image.png He paraded in Paris with Camila Cabello.

Two generations of consecrated women, music and acting, who have the world of fashion and beauty at their feet.