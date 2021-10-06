Thursday, October 7, 2021
HomeCelebrityCamila Cabello and Helen Mirren shared the catwalk in Paris
Celebrity

Camila Cabello and Helen Mirren shared the catwalk in Paris

By Sonia Gupta
0
51




Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

image.png

He showed off in Paris in a white dress with black details.

She showed off in Paris in a white dress with black details.

The singer wore an ecru chiffon dress with green and pink flowers and black ribbon details. For footwear, he chose to wear classic black sandals with heels. To complete the look, she added gold hoop earrings and several rings on each of her hands. The beauty look? A make up based on shadows in dark tones on the upper eyelids, mascara, highlighter on different parts of the face and a matte effect lipstick in a nude color. The nails in white, in tune with the total look. For the hairstyle, she chose a loose and windy hairstyle, with “natural” waves throughout the entire brown hair.

Cabello shared the runway with Helen Mirren. The English actress wore an elegant and sophisticated two-piece suit in black with white details that she combined with high black sandals with a strong rock imprint, hoop earrings with a line of silver rhinestones and very makeup. eccentric composed of a blurred lower outline, also in black. Her hair was tied in a high bun, with a black trim on the right side of her head.




Read more► 5 black garments that you must have in your wardrobe to be always in fashion

image.png

Parade in Paris with Camila Cabello.

He paraded in Paris with Camila Cabello.

Two generations of consecrated women, music and acting, who have the world of fashion and beauty at their feet.


Previous articleKeanu Reeves reveals details about John Wick 4
Next articleTom Cruise won’t be the first actor to shoot a movie in space
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv