BTS: which K-POP group song is Leonardo DiCaprio’s favorite? | K-Pop | music | cinema | revtli | ANSWERS

Bts is one of the most famous bands in K-pop . Her fans have positioned her as a true musical phenomenon and, to the surprise of many, every day there are more famous personalities who declare themselves followers of her music. On this occasion, it was learned that Leonardo Dicaprio , renowned actor of Hollywood , also belongs to this select group.

On Saturday, October 2, ‘Parasite’ actress Cho Yeo Jeong shared with Shin Dong Yup on SNL Korea a private conversation she had with the famous ‘Titanic’ actor.

When asked about DiCaprio at the Oscars, Jeong had this to say, “It was in a small moment that we went to receive the award. DiCaprio congratulated me on winning so I asked him ‘Do you know BTS?’ and he told me that he liked ‘Blood, sweat and tears’ “.









Who is Cho Yeo Jeong?

Korean actress Cho Yeo Jeong has stood out in feature films such as ‘The Servant’ (2010) and ‘The Emperor’s Concubine’ (2012). However, the actress achieved worldwide success having been part of the cast of ‘Parasite’ (2019), a film that won four Oscars.

On the other hand, DiCaprio has received numerous awards, including an Oscar for best actor; a BAFTA award for best actor for his performance in ‘The Revenant’ (2015); two Golden Globes for best actor in a drama for his performances in ‘The Aviator’ (2004) and ‘The Revenant’; and a Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy or musical for ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013). Additionally, he has won the Screen Actors Guild award, the Silver Bear, and a Chlotrudis Award.

