Britney Spears Guardianship: What’s Next?

In a presentation last week, Rosengart said that she “fully consents” to terminating the guardianship and said that Spears’ personal life guardian since 2019, Jodi Montgomery, supports it as well, “subject to proper transition and protection of assets”. But he asked for “a short-term temporary conservator to replace Mr. Spears until the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall.”

Updated September 29, 2021 at 9:23 PM ET

Will Jamie Spears be removed as guardian?

“As full guardianship is swiftly removed and formally terminated, it is clear that Jamie Spears cannot be allowed to maintain a position of control over his daughter for another day,” Rosengart wrote in his court filing last week. “Every day that Spears clings to her post is another day of heartache and hurt for her daughter.”

Britney Spears' attorney has been mobilized to replace her father on a temporary basis with John Zabel, a certified public accountant in California who has worked in Hollywood.









However, Jamie Spears maintained in this week’s court filing that while there is “no adequate basis” for his suspension or removal as guardian of the estate, the court should instead focus on termination of the guardianship, somewhat to which “no one is opposed” and should take precedence. (Jamie Spears’ attorneys contend that in 13 years, “not a single medical professional nor the report of a single probate investigator has recommended that her presence as a guardian was harming Britney Spears.”) Ending the guardianship, Jamie Spears’ attorneys wrote, “would make some of the other pending issues moot” and “would provide an incentive for resolution of all other issues.”

At the same time, Jamie Spears’ attorneys also argued that Zabel “does not appear to have the training and experience necessary to take over a complex $ 60 million estate” immediately, pointing to Zabel’s personal losses on a real estate investment. Rosengart retorted Tuesday that Jamie Spears has “zero financial records,” a prior bankruptcy and faces allegations of abuse.

Will Jamie Spears and others be investigated further?

Following Britney Spears’ comments in June – in which she said she had been forced to take medication and could not remove a contraceptive device – her father asked the court to investigate the allegations, denying her guilt and questioning Montgomery’s actions. , current personal tutor of the singer, and other people.

Rosengart has since requested a hearing on pending financial issues related to guardianship, calling her father’s mismanagement of Spears’ estate “evident and continuing.” He said Jamie Spears had been notified of a request for an exchange of evidence and an affidavit in August, before he filed the request to end the guardianship.