Billie Eilish takes advantage of her concert in Texas to criticize the new state anti-abortion law

Singer Billie eilish did not hesitate to take advantage of his concert this weekend in Austin, capital of Texas, to harshly criticize the anti-abortion law that, since last September, strictly prohibits the termination of pregnancy from the moment the baby’s heartbeat is noticeable. The new regulation has generated great indignation throughout the planet, so the interpreter did not want to miss the opportunity to attack the ‘old men’ who decide on the ‘women’s bodies’.

Billie Eilish speaks out against Texas’s new abortion law during her set at Austin City Limits: “When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here… My body, my fucking choice!” pic.twitter.com/U84pNYtN7G – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2021

‘We are tired and sick of old men telling us what to do. Shut up for once and stop messing with women’s bodies‘, he shouted at one point during his recital, then revealed that he had even raised the idea of ​​canceling his appearance at the event as a protest.









‘When I found out about this, I was in no mood to do the Show. I wanted to punish this place, but you are the victims and you deserve everything in this world, ‘he continued to ingratiate himself and show solidarity with his admirers on account of the type of political class they have to endure in Texas.