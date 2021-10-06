Wednesday, October 6, 2021
HomeCelebrityBillie Eilish takes advantage of her concert in Texas to criticize the...
Celebrity

Billie Eilish takes advantage of her concert in Texas to criticize the new state anti-abortion law

By Sonia Gupta
0
42




Singer Billie eilish did not hesitate to take advantage of his concert this weekend in Austin, capital of Texas, to harshly criticize the anti-abortion law that, since last September, strictly prohibits the termination of pregnancy from the moment the baby’s heartbeat is noticeable. The new regulation has generated great indignation throughout the planet, so the interpreter did not want to miss the opportunity to attack the ‘old men’ who decide on the ‘women’s bodies’.

‘We are tired and sick of old men telling us what to do. Shut up for once and stop messing with women’s bodies‘, he shouted at one point during his recital, then revealed that he had even raised the idea of ​​canceling his appearance at the event as a protest.




‘When I found out about this, I was in no mood to do the Show. I wanted to punish this place, but you are the victims and you deserve everything in this world, ‘he continued to ingratiate himself and show solidarity with his admirers on account of the type of political class they have to endure in Texas.


Previous articleStanley Tucci reveals the culinary origins of Big Night and desert island food
Next articleRussians overtake Tom Cruise as first to shoot movie in space
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv