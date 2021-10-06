Ben Whishaw (No Time to Die) gay James Bond supporter

The actor Ben whishaw , Q in ‘No time to die’, has talked about the idea that the next James bond be gay and has been in favor of it.

, Q in has talked about the idea that the next be and has been in favor of it. Daniel Craig reveals his favorite James Bond scene

Daniel Craig’s training for his latest James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’

The march of Daniel Craig of the saga James bond is giving rise to many opinions, suggestions and requests regarding who should be next Agent 007. From the most traditional who stay true to the story and want a Bond man (although Criag has already said that he does not want it to be Hugh Jackman), to those who already ask for a more radical change and are strong supporters that the next film of this universe is starring a woman.









There are even those who have gone further and opened the doors for the next James bond was gay. This is how it has been raised Ben whishaw, actor who has given life to Q in the last three films of the franchise, in an interview for Attitude magazine. At the idea of ​​a gay Bond, Whishaw has been convinced that it could work. “God, can you imagine? I mean, it would be something extraordinary. Of course I would like to see that. I really think we should work for a world where anyone can play any character and it would be really exciting if it didn’t matter someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this. I think that would be real progress, “he exclaimed.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The actor has not closed the door to the possibility by claiming the changes and more personal approach to the character that have been introduced in recent films. “I’m surprised how much has changed in the last five or six years, so we’ll see.” has added.

Ben Whishaw’s two proposals: Luke Evans and Jonathan Bailey

Whishaw has not been alone in the idea of ​​a gay Bond, but has proposed what for him would be the “ideal casting” (which Pierce Brosnan did a few months ago) to succeed Daniel Craig in the role: Luke Evans and Jonathan Bailey.

“Both are actors who seem to be really capable of doing it and would be an ideal casting. And it would be exciting to see either of them do it,” explained the actor, although it will take until next year to know the final decision and if, finally, the franchise takes another step forward and dares with the new (or new) Bond.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io