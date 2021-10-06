“Bandit Love”, an erotic thriller about a forbidden love story, premieres – Télam

Renato Quattordio, the teenage protagonist of “Bandit Love.” Photo: Amor bandit press.

The director Daniel Werner will premiere this Thursday at the Gaumont cinema, on the Cine.ar platform and on Cine.ar TV “Amor bandido”, a thriller that narrates the dangerous relationship of a teenager with one of his teachers and where eroticism takes a leading role.

“In` Bandit Love eroticism is absolutely fundamental for the future of the plot and their relationship. What one may or may not do for love. Without all the eroticism that the story has, the film will not be the same, “said Werner in an interview with Tlam.

Starring Romina Ricci, Renato Quattordio and Rafael Ferro, the film has the participation of Mnica Gonzaga and Sergio Prima, and with musical themes by Charly Garca and Wos.

The plot traces the story of Joan (Quattordio), a young man from a wealthy family, who attends a renowned school where he falls in love with one of his teachers (Ricci) and begins a clandestine relationship with her.

Trailer “Bandit Love”.

That bond leads him to embark on a dangerous adventure after the adolescent decides to escape with the woman without knowing that he is on his way to a trap that will lead him to fight for his life.

Director Daniel Werner. Photo: Amor bandit press.

“Who never fell in love with the wrong person or who didn’t fall in love with that unreachable person is the premise of this movie. That basic or classic question was the primary basis of `Bandit Love, ‘explained the filmmaker about his cousin.

“That feeling that many of us experienced in our adolescence was what prompted me to create the characters to come together in this story, something that can even be said is a high school classic, like falling in love with a teacher”, Werner abounded.

A moment of the filming of the film Photo: Amor bandit press.

The film was the winner of the Audience Award in the 8th. edition of the Puerto Madryn International Film Festival (Mafici), while Quattordio won the Patacn Award for Best Male Performance in Argentine Feature Films, awarded by the Sagai Foundation.

Tlam: What was the genesis of the project?









Daniel Werner: “Bandit Love” was born from a dream that I had many years ago where I was able to visualize with glasses and frames the reactions and actions of a character. Although I studied film directing, I also worked for two decades in production, and the constant contact and connection with these filmmakers prompted me to my eternal desire to direct a film.

T: Did you have any reference to portray this story?

DW: I was inspired by the film “Apt Pupil”, (“The Apprentice”, from 1998, in Argentina) by Bryan Singer, which tells of the relationship of a teenager with an ex-Nazi, played by Ian McKellen, where there is an attraction in the protagonist Through a dark, unknown world As well as the imposing and sexy seduction of Nicole Kidman in “To Die For” (“All for a dream”, 1995, by Gus Van Sant), where domination, play and manipulation are paramount.

T: What did you focus on from the narrative?

DW: Although I have come from studying with great critics and film analysts such as Ángel Faretta, Patricio Vega and Esteban Student, people who analyze and work with cinema through a very mythological vision, the path of the hero, and the psychology of the myth that Each of the characters must pass, decide in “Bandit Love” to break those traditional structures avoiding putting the changes and turning points of a classic dramatic structure, which are usually very marked. I broke those norms and in that sense it seems to me that it was extremely important to deconstruct the film since for me it is a romantic thriller or an erotic thriller, or rather a mixture of both.

The plot tells of an erotic and dangerous relationship between the characters of Quattordio and Ricci. Photo: Amor bandit press.

T: Do you tend to romanticize the forbidden?

DW: Many times yes. Hence the perversion and a lot of things that do get romanticized. Clearly the forbidden leaves us with a feeling of proving what is wrong. Something like a little morbid that incites us.

T: How do you see the production of local genre cinema?

DW: I think the genre has been gaining ground for many years now. A very important space in the Argentine film industry. More and more productions are reaching major festivals and even at the Cannes Film Festival there were films about zombies in the official sections. In that sense, it seems to me that genre films are gaining audience, people who want to see something different from traditional drama or more classic stories.