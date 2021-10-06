Ashton Kutcher looks elegant in a well-made suit while filming Your Place or Mine in Brooklyn

|

Ashton Kutcher looked stylish while filming her new movie, the romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, which also stars Reese Witherspoon.

The 43-year-old veteran actor wore a dark blue three-piece suit over a white shirt.

The ’70s show star added shiny black shoes and carried a black bag in her left hand.

Her hair was cropped and combed to the right.

Despite his roles in many comedies, Kutcher’s appearance in this film seems more serious. He kept a very concentrated and nervous expression on his face for most of the filming.

The No Strings Attached star sported a blue face that was covered up between takes.

Your Place or Mine is a romantic comedy written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, who created the television show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and wrote 27 dresses.









The story will focus on two distant best friends as they go through major life changes.

The film will also feature Witherspoon alongside Ashton Kutcher. You already shared a photo from a site on Instagram.

Kutcher’s career has improved in recent years.

After his show The Ranch ended, he began filming for a few projects, including Vengeance, a movie written and directed by Office star BJ Novak. It is currently in post-production.

The star’s wife, Mila Kunis, recently opened up about her work schedules during a rare red carpet appearance with her husband.

“We never work at the same time,” said the Friends With Benefits star. “And we only shoot outdoors during the summer holidays, and the rest of the time we shoot at home.”

The couple have two children together: Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, four.

Kunis and Kutcher recently expressed frustration at not being able to vaccinate their children. the couple said people They think it is strange that the date of the vaccine is changed.

This is what we were talking about. If it is [weird], because every day you want, “I heard that it will be approved before the X date,” and then they push it and they push it, and you hope they do it for the right reasons and not just because someone wants to put their name on it.