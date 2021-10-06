Ariana Grande speaks after being accused of this possible dismissal in ‘La Voz’

Ariana Grande is considered one of the best known and loved artists of recent times. At his young age he has known how to mark a before and after in the industry, in every way. For the same reason, he earned the chance to be a coach in the American version of ‘La Voz’.

He not only stands out for having a brilliant professional career, but also for his naturalness and self-confidence. For the same reason, in his debut as a coach in ‘La Voz’, has managed to make each and every viewer of the format fall in love. But also those responsible!

As a result of this situation there have been many rumors that have arisen. Among them, that the producers could be thinking of giving a change to the jury table, by replacing one of its members. Everything intensified when a specialized media stated that the producers of ‘La Voz’ “could replace Blake Shelton” upon seeing the freshness that the signing of Ariana Grande has brought to the format.

It is then when the interpreter of ‘One last time’ as well as the singer and judge of ‘La Voz’ have wanted to pronounce on the matter. Not only have they been very amused but they have wanted to take these rumors for what they are, simple rumors. They have taken it with a lot of humor!









It’s more, Blake Shelton himself did not hesitate for a single second to write a message to the American, attaching a screenshot of the article in question. “Thank you very much Ari, thank you very much”wrote the artist. Ariana Grande, seeing this message, did not take long to make it clear that she had taken it with humor.

In this way, he wanted to make that message public on his official Instagram profile. A most clear and concise way with which the young woman has made fun of these rumors. In addition, he has recognized that he gets along very well with his partner from ‘La Voz’. So Ariana Grande will continue this season as a coach. But nothing else!