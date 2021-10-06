Angelina Jolie, Katy Perry, Hunter Schafer and Lorde add elegance and fantasy to an event organized by Variety in Los Angeles

Last night the city of The Angels dressed again to witness the event of Variety’s Power Of Women: Los Angeles. On its red carpet a large number of well-known faces paraded without stopping, however several people took all the attention: Angelina Jolie by your presence, Katy Perry for the choice of your style (Haute Couture), Hunter schafer for her charisma and the singer Lorde for her dress with mushrooms in full color.

Katy Perry

We could say that the singer was elegance personified from last night. In a mauve color, Katy opted for a Schiaparelli gala dress from her Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/2022 collection. The garment perfectly mixed originality, elegance and simplicity.





Lorde

How to bet on extreme originality without having to leave the label aside? Singer Lorde has the solution, and last night she showed it with her Rodarte dress with a daring XXL mushroom print.













Hunter schafer

The protagonist of Euphoria was true to her style and she did so by opting for a printed Prada minidress. Combining it with a black blazer and chunky-soled boots of the same color, the outfit could inspire more than one this season.





Angelina Jolie

Accompanied by her daughter Zahara Jolie Pitt, Angelina Jolie was the main protagonist of the evening. At the event, the actress gave a moving speech and was commissioned to introduce youth poet Amanda Gorman. This was the one who was in charge of captivating the Americans during the month of January in the inauguration of President Joe Biden.





Photos | Instagram @variety, Gtres