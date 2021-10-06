Ana de Armas: the assault on Hollywood that the pandemic paused, but did not stop | ICON

The pandemic put the lives of all on pause, but few in such a resounding way as that of Ana de Armas (Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba, 33 years old): the confinement caught her in full countdown of her definitive launch into the firmament of Hollywood. She had been picking up a run since the beginning of 2019, when she was the only Golden Globe nominee for comedy. Daggers in the back: suddenly he was the biggest star of a cast riddled with them (he shared the screen with Daniel Craig, Jaime Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummet and Toni Collette in others). And that she had been about to reject the role because the description of her character in the script said: “Latina caregiver, pretty.” As soon as he met her, Jaime Lee Curtis wrote an email to Steven Spielberg to see her. “It will be like Sofia Loren,” he said in Vanity fair, “One of those world sensations for all audiences”. Hollywood was already too small for him.

“I want to have everything and I’m going to try”, she had sentenced in the magazine Frames back in 2016. Luckily, I had a machine that lived up to that ambition. Even the films in which she did not appear fed her incipient stardom: they eliminated her from the montage of Yesterday because in the test passes the spectators wanted the protagonist to finish with her and not with the girl from the movie officer, Lily James. Cary Fukunaga, the director of the new installment of the Bond saga No time to die –which just became the best UK premiere in the saga’s history – he created a character specifically for her. And De Armas made sure to reveal that the one in charge of writing it had been the only woman more fashionable than her in 2019, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In the first Bond after Me Too, the whole world was going to be aware of Paloma, the CIA agent who in the trailer distributed tow wrapped in a Michael Lo Sordo dress. Everyone was going to be aware of Ana de Armas.

This Cuban was going to conquer the world. But the world stopped spinning. No time to die It was the first film whose premiere was delayed, the first warning that the coronavirus was not “a virus similar to any flu”, but the trigger for a global crisis. When American cities were closed, their newsstands still had copies of Vanity fair celebrating on its cover the “conquest of Hollywood” by Ana de Armas.









England’s Prince Charles greets Ana de Armas at the world premiere of ‘No Time to Die’ at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 28. Tim P. Whitby (Getty Images for EON Productions)

The actress’s career did not go into crisis, but it did go into hibernation. Blonde, a Marilyn Monroe biopic based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel, will be released in 2022. And Deep water, the adaptation of Patricia Highsmith with which Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction) returns to the cinema after two decades, it slipped on the calendar from November 2020 to January 2022.

Personally things were different. During the first months of the pandemic, the internet woke up every morning with new photos of the actress walking the dog with Ben Affleck, whom she had met on the set of Deep water, holding hands and wearing masks (although he managed to smoke through his) and with whom he had started a relationship. The climax of this romance was some photos of the actor’s children playing in the garden with a life-size cardboard of Ana De Armas.

A year later, an already exhausted humanity woke up to the photos of a man very similar to Casey Affleck (he denied being) throwing away the cardboard. Ana was still there, smiling and carefree, but now in the container of the star (who was about to return with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez). Affleck, like so many other human beings during 2020, left the ship of the present to be rocked by the calm waters of the past.

The good news for Ana de Armas is that her future, unlike most people’s, remains intact. The successful premiere of No time to die last Friday he officially resumed life where we left it two springs ago. This means that “Operation Ana de Armas” is reactivated. And it comes with more tanks, because she didn’t just dedicate the hiatus to being Ben Affleck’s girlfriend: she’s been named an Estée Lauder Global Ambassador; has served as a spokesperson for the Natural Diamond Council advocating for integrity in the diamond industry, and has shot The gray man, the most expensive movie on Netflix. Run by the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame) and two old acquaintances of De Armas leave: Ryan Gosling (with whom he worked in Blade Runner 2049) and Chris Evans (with whom he coincided in Daggers in the back). It doesn’t slow her down or God, because he’s probably looking forward to seeing her too.

