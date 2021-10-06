Almussafes honors its elders with a week full of cultural activities

The XLII Tribute to the Elderly of Almussafes, organized by the City Council in collaboration with the Association of Retirees and Pensioners, will be held from October 18 to 24 with a series of events adapted to the current epidemiological situation. For this reason, some of the most consolidated proposals in recent years have had to be replaced by others. The group will be able to enjoy various musical shows, a theatrical performance, a piano recital and an afternoon at the cinema. Likewise, public recognition of nonagenarian people is maintained. “We are still immersed in the pandemic and we must be very cautious with the type of events we organize, but fortunately the current situation allows us to resume this important tribute with new proposals that I hope will be to the liking of our retirees”, says the Councilor for the Elderly, Paqui Oliver.

After the parenthesis of 2020 due to the pandemic, the Almussafes City Council recovers its Tribute to the Elderly, an appointment that this year reaches its forty-second edition. Due to Covid-19, the programming has undergone numerous changes, since the massive brotherhood meal, dinners and the ‘Almuchef’ contest will not be able to be held. However, the Department of the Elderly has supplemented these emblematic activities with new cultural initiatives so that the group has a large alternative agenda from October 19 to 24.

“We are still immersed in the pandemic and we must be very cautious with the type of events we organize, but fortunately the current situation allows us to resume this important tribute with new proposals that I hope will be to the liking of our retirees, who are for those of us who work with intensity and enthusiasm from this municipal department ”, explains the Councilor for the Elderly, Paqui Oliver.

The weekend will take place two of the most outstanding acts. On Saturday, starting at 10.30 am, the Tribute to Our 90-year-old Seniors will take place, in which the municipal corporation will visit the ‘La Vila’ Residence and the rest of the people who celebrate this anniversary in 2021 to pay tribute and pay them delivery of a commemorative detail. “This is, without a doubt, the most emotional thing of the whole week, because we owe so much to those people that, although we cannot return all the effort made throughout their lives, it is worth sharing with them a while to talk and thank them for their dedication, “says the mayor.









The following day, Sunday 24, the auditorium of the Cultural Center will host a variety show with music and humor at 7:00 p.m. The renowned artist Francisco, the winner of the first edition of the program ‘La Voz’, Rafa Blas, and the monologue Óscar Tramoyeres will be the protagonists of the show, which will serve to close the XLII Tribute to the Elders.

But during the week other activities will take place, all of them with a marked cultural character. On Monday 18 at 18 hours, the commemoration will be inaugurated at the Retirement Home with a show in which the Choir ‘Lira Almussafense’, the magician Luis Lafont, the couple of ballroom dances Rubén and Carla and Carlos Chova will participate, who, in addition to presenting the act, will act alongside Manoli Montañés.

On Tuesday, at the same time, it will be the turn of the Candilejas-EMT Almussafes Theater Group. The company will delight the public with a free adaptation of the play ‘Una sogra de castanyola’, by Eduardo Escalante. Mari Navarro, Tica Nadal, Amparo Civera, Loren Morales, Voro Anrubia, Miguel Iborra and Pili Simarro will play the role of the characters in this production, which is directed by Fernando Tébar.

On Thursday the film ‘The Dressmaker’ will be screened, a film starring actress Kate Winslet that tells the story of a woman who, after working for many years in exclusive fashion houses in Paris, returns to her home, located in Australia, to correct the mistakes of the past.

Finally, on Friday the musician Antonio Fontales will offer a piano recital entitled ‘Entre los silencios del alma’. The concert artist and composer of classical music for orchestras, chamber groups and music for piano will perform songs from his albums “Between feelings”, “Indoors” and “Me lo sang el alba”.

Tickets to attend the different events proposed in the commemoration can be collected free of charge from next Monday, October 11 and up to one hour before the start of each one of them, as long as there are seats available. In the case of invitations to attend the inauguration, they will be available until October 15 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Service Office.