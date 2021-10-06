All the Vin Diesel action on Warner Channel

Miami, October 5, 2021.- Vin Diesel You can be an evil fanatic of illegal exploits or an honest anti-drug agent. Whether he’s the bad guy or the good guy, he can enchant you in any role. All this makes him an endearing character, who many times makes the productions in which he participates attractive due to his incredible performance. Adrenaline, toughness and action are the main ingredients of the Special Vin Diesel that reaches Warner channel with the outstanding actor as the main character. A different man, Triple X, Fast and Furious 7 and Riddick land on Saturday, October 9, from 16:05 (MEX) hours.

The excitement begins with A Different Man, at 4:05 p.m. (MEX). Sean is an anti-drug agent who roams Los Angeles nights hunting for criminals. His goal is now to imprison, along with his ruthless partner, a mobster known as Diablo. When faced with death, Sean discovers that the mob boss is responsible for his wife’s death.

All the Triple X action arrives at 6:05 p.m. (MEX). Xander “XXX” Cage is an extreme sports fanatic, famous for his dangerous and illegal stunts. After his latest feat, the United States National Security Agency manages to catch him and offers him a deal. To avoid going to jail, you must travel to the Czech Republic and infiltrate a terrorist group called Anarchy 99. Your mission will be to catch them and bring them to justice.

At 10:00 p.m. (MEX), Fast and Furious 7 lands. After defeating Owen Shaw, Dominic Toretto, Brian O’Conner and the rest of the team return to the United States to live the normal life they have always wanted. But Deckard is looking for Dominic to avenge his brother, a situation that puts the entire team in danger. When they learn of the death of their friend Han, the group reunites to find the man who killed one of their own.









Finally, Riddick arrives at 00:25 (MEX) hours. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, Riddick finds himself in a fight for survival against alien predators more deadly than any human being. The activation of an emergency beacon alerts two ships: one carrying a new type of mercenary, and another captained by a man whose search for Riddick is personal.

Warner channel presents the Special Vin Diesel on Saturday, October 9, starting at 4:05 p.m. (MEX).