All James Bond 007 movies sorted from best to worst according to IMDb

The movies of James bond They are undoubtedly a classic that no movie fan can miss within the spy action subgenre. And, logically, the best known has always been our secret agent 007.

EON Productions, father of the franchise and from which we learned last May that Amazon acquired Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for 8450 million dollars, the role of 007 has been officially played by 6 actors throughout the 24 productions.

We collect all the movies to date in the franchise Bond sorted from best to worst according to IMDB ranking

Royal Casino



Platform: Microsoft Store, Apple TV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 25 minutes

Year: 2006

IMDB Score: 8.0

Director: Martin Campbell

The British Agent’s First Mission James bond (Daniel Craig) as agent 007 takes it up Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker in the Royal Casino. At the beginning to Bond he dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over the government money. But, as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction is born between them.

No time to die

Platform: available in cinemas

Duration: 2 hours and 43 minutes

Year: 2021

IMDB Score: 7.9

Direction: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Daniel Craig He arrived as an unexpected James Bond and has ended up being one of the best actors to play 007. After several installments, No Time to Die, now available in theaters, is the actor’s end in this role, in a film in the that we will see a Bond more twilight than ever, with a true tribute to the saga and an ending that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Skyfall

Platform: Microsoft Store, Apple TV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Year 2012

IMDB Score: 7.7

Direction: Sam Mendes

On Skyfall, the loyalty of James bond towards M will be put to the test when M’s past comes back to haunt her. His life will be in danger, so the agent 007 you will need to locate and eliminate the threat, regardless of the personal price you will have to pay. After the failure of the last and fateful mission of Bond and reveal the identity of several secret agents in different parts of the planet, the headquarters of the MI6 is attacked, forcing M to relocate her agency. Due to these events, his authority and position will be threatened by Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. Now him MI6 Facing both external and internal threats, M decides to turn to the only ally he can trust: Bond. The agent 007 disappears into the shadows with a single ally: the field agent Eve. Together they will track down the mysterious Silva.

Goldfinger



Platform: Microsoft Store, Apple TV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes

Year: 1964

IMDB Score: 7.7

Direction: Guy Hamilton

An evil tycoon Auric Goldfinger, wants to set off an atomic bomb in Fort Knox, where the entire federal gold reserve of the United States is located, in order to greatly increase the price of the gold metal.

From Russia with love

Platform: Microsoft Store, Apple TV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes

Year: 1963

IMDB Score: 7.4

Direction: Terence Young

A machine that deciphers the most complicated communication systems is the objective of the British agent James bond, which this time has to travel to Istanbul to carry out its mission.

Goldeneye

Platform: Microsoft Store, Apple TV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Year: 1995

IMDB Score: 7.2

Director: Martin Campbell









On his vacation, the agent bond meets the beautiful and deadly Xenia Onatopp, which is trying to get hold of the plans for a new helicopter invulnerable to interference. Meanwhile the Russian army programmer Natalya siminova She is the only survivor of her team to a macabre plan of the general Ourumov to get hold of Goldeneye, a top-secret space weapon that emits nuclear pulses that disable any electronic equipment. Bond will team up with Natalya to discover the wrongdoers after the robbery.

007 against Doctor No.



Platform: Microsoft Store, Apple TV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes

Year: 1962

IMDB Score: 7.2

Direction: Terence Young

James bond arrives in Jamaica with the mission to investigate the murders committed by a British special agent and his secretary. But at the same time, he discovers the existence of a sinister organization on the island Crab Key. This time his enemy is Doctor no, who, aided by his accomplice, the professor Dent, he proposes to execute a sinister plan: to divert the trajectory of the rockets from Cape Canaveral.

The spy who loved me

Platform: Microsoft Store, Apple TV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Year: 1977

IMDB Score: 7.1

Director: Lewis Gilbert

The mysterious disappearance of two nuclear submarines brings together the best operatives of the British and Soviet secret services: James bond and the biggest Amasova. Behind it all is the tycoon Stromberg, whose purpose is the destruction of the “corrupt” humanity to found a pure civilization under the sea.

Operation Thunder

Platform: Microsoft Store, Apple TV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Year: 1965

IMDB Score: 7.0

Direction: Terence Young

The secret organization Spectra intends to infiltrate the British NATO base to an impostor named Angelo, and thus manage to seize a Vulcan Vindicator bomber equipped with two nuclear bombs. When it succeeds, the organization threatens to destroy a city in the US or England if they do not give it £ 100 million. Agent 007 is in charge of following the case, and in the Bahamas Islands he meets Dominó, an attractive lover of the mysterious Emilio Largo, who appears to be an idle millionaire but is actually Spectra’s number two. While trying to locate the hijacked plane, James Bond must confront the leader of the assassins, Fiona Volpe, and the henchmen of Emilio Largo.

We only live Twice

Platform: Microsoft Store, Apple TV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Year: 1967

IMDB Score: 6.9

Director: Lewis Gilbert

Two spacecraft, one American and one Russian, have been hijacked in Earth orbit. Everything now depends on the intervention of Agent 007 -Sean Connery- to prevent a nuclear war between the two superpowers. His mission is to travel to Japan and unmask the dangerous organization Spectra and its evil leader, Ernest Stavro Blofeld-Donald Pleasence.

The Man with the Golden Gun

Platform: Microsoft Store, Apple TV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Year: 1974

IMDB Score: 6.8

Direction: Guy Hamilton

British Super Agent 007 will now have to deal with the most dangerous hit man of the moment: a man named Scaramanga, better known as the man with the golden gun, who will try to get rid of Bond with the most sophisticated resources.

Outside of TOP10, we have the following productions ordered from best to worst according to IMDB:

Live and Let Die: 6.8

6.8 High voltage : 6.7

: 6.7 Only for your eyes: 6.7

6.7 On Her Majesty’s Secret Service: 6.7

6.7 Quantum of Solace: 6.6

6.6 License to kill: 6.6

6.6 Diamonds for Eternity: 6.6

6.6 The tomorrow Never Die: 6.5

6.5 Octopussy: 6.5

6.5 The world is never enough: 6.4

6.4 Panorama to kill: 6.4

6.4 Moonraker: 6.3

6.3 Never say never: 6.2

6.2 Die another day: 6.1

Do you agree with this ranking? What is for you the best and the worst production of the Bond franchise?

Bonus track

The last movie of James bond by Daniel Craig, ‘No time to die’, has been officially delayed once again rescheduling its premiere on the big screen for October 2021.