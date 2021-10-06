Accompanied by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck signed autographs for Batman fans

Ben Affleck stops at the red light to sign the Batman merchandise with Jennifer Lopez by his side, after the red carpet of “The Tender Bar,” a film directed by George Clooney (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Since they resumed their relationship after 17 years apart, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have become inseparable.. They were seen holding hands as they headed to the screening of “The Tender Bar”, the actor’s new film, in Los Angeles on Sunday. And once the credits rolled in, Affleck and his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, got into the back of a car and drove out of the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner sat next to 52-year-old JLo in the back seat and he was kind to the public. When the vehicle stopped at a red light, Affleck autographed Batman merchandise brought to him by his fans while smoking a cigarette.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after the premiere “The Tender Bar” (The Grosby Group)

The Hollywood couple had been at the screening of the film “The Tender Bar”, directed by George Clooney and starring Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd. However, JLo avoided media attention and did not appear on the red carpet.

Ben Affleck signed autographs for his fans in Los Angeles (The Grosby Group)

JLo and Ben got in touch again in February. The actor wrote several love emails to Jen while she was filming the movie.Shotgun wedding”In the Dominican Republic and was in the midst of a crisis with Alex Rodriguez.

The couple began seeing each other after Lopez ended her engagement to the former Yankees player. after four years of relationship and Affleck will end his relationship with the Cuban actress Ana de Armas after a courtship of almost a year.

In April he was already secretly in the mansion that JLo has in Los Angeles and then they confirmed their romance during a escape to a ski resort in Montana. In July, the stars enjoyed a vacation in Mediterranean waters. And it was on top of the luxurious yacht that they rented was where They made their relationship official with a photograph that the Latin artist shared on Instagram on her 52nd birthday.

JLo’s unconditional support helped Affleck reposition himself as a Hollywood heartthrob. At the screening of “The Last Duel”, at the Venice Film Festival, all eyes were on him because it was his first appearance with the Latin singer on the red carpet since they resumed their romance after almost two decades apart.









Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (The Grosby Group)

After attending the Venice Film Festival with Affleck earlier this month, where the couple made their big red carpet comeback, JLo praised her boyfriend on social media for his new movie, “The Last Duel “, which is directed by Ridley Scott.

“I had such a good time !! And I’m so excited for you to see this movie !! “, JLo captioned a video of his time in Italy. “This is the first script that Matt (Damon) and Ben have written together with Nicole Holofcener since ‘Good Will Hunting’! And it is amazing !! The performance of the entire cast is fantastic, ”the artist shared on her Instagram and Twitter profiles.

A source close to the couple told the magazine People that Affleck is “very happy“With Jennifer and that”he wants to do everything he can to make this work. “

In a recent interview, JLo confessed to being in his prime. “I’m super happy. I’ve never been better. I want everyone to know that I am in the best moment of my life ”, the Latin star shared while promoting her new song, “Cambia el Paso.”

According to reports, the couple- nicknamed Bennifer- she is considering working together again, but will be very selective about the project after her much-ridiculed 2003 film “Gigli.” “They are inseparable right now,” an insider told Us Weekly magazine. “If they don’t shoot a movie together, they want to take turns working to be close.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the screening of their new movie, directed by George Clooney, “The Tender Bar” (The Grosby Group)

Most importantly, Affleck seems to have said goodbye to the alcohol demons that have plagued him for so long and were, in his own words, the reason why his marriage to Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, failed.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” he told the New York Times last year. “Shame is toxic, it is living in a horrible feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing. It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over failure, relapse, and punish myself. I’ve made mistakes, I’ve done things that I regret. But you have to get up, learn from it and try to move on”.

JLo was supported by her boyfriend at Global Citizens Live in New York last weekend. After her presentation, the singer was seen holding the actor’s hand as they left the event that took place in Central Park. A day later, the couple went for a walk in Manhattan and were more than in love before the flashes of the paparazzi.

