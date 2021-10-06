Abortion Law: Jennifer Lawrence shows off her pregnancy in a pro-abortion demonstration | Film and Television

In early September we learned that Jennifer Lawrence I was pregnant with her first baby. The actress, winner of a Oscar by The good side of things, is at a high point in his career: at his 31 years has yet to be released Don’t Look Up next to Leonardo Dicaprio and Meryl streep and her marriage to the gallery owner Cooke maroney, with whom she has been married since 2019, seems to be going from strength to strength.

From the fruit of her love her first child will be born. O daughter, because the actress is so reserved with your privacy that we do not even know the sex of the baby nor how many months is it pregnant. What we are clear about is that the belly is already beginning to show.

This is how Lawrence has shown it in a demonstration pro-abortion celebrated in USA. Under the motto ‘Women’s March‘, the actress went to the Freedom Plaza from Washington dc with her friend Amy Schumer, also an interpreter, and held up a banner that read: «Women cannot be free if they do not control their bodies».









A powerful message about counter the controversial law implanted by the republican state of Texas, where from the September 1st Pregnancy is prohibited after six weeks of gestation, a date in which many women are still unaware that they may be pregnant.

Many human rights associations consider this new law to be harmful for the freedoms individual and a regression, mainly because it doesn’t even contemplate exceptions in case a woman is raped or incest occurs. Hence the stars of Hollywood and public figures such as Jennifer Lawrence have flooded the streets with pro-abortion slogans.