A photo and video of Selena Gómez 24 hours apart leaves her fans stumped: “Stop P …

The entertainment industry is in constant renovation and it is for this reason that for some years the photographs of the most famous celebrities are usually intervened through a very famous editing tool: Photoshop.

From nose touch-ups to weight loss!

The amount of modifications that can be achieved using Photoshop is innumerable. It is no secret to anyone the constant use that is given to the tool in the photographs of our favorite celebrities. The problem lies in the excessive use of the editing tool that can completely change the natural features of the artists, causing controversy and a stir due to its great difference between expectation and reality.

Recently the American singer Selena Gómez was exposed and criticized by an immense number of followers when she published an image in the campaign of her new makeup brand “Rare Beauty”. In the photograph you can see the 29-year-old singer wearing beautiful makeup made with her new line of products, luminous and radiant skin and a much thinner face than usual, with very marked cheekbones and a more defined jaw. The most surprising thing in the photograph is the stylized neck that the artist showed, much longer and thinner than we remember.

In contrast to this, with very few hours apart, The singer has uploaded a video to promote the first anniversary of her cosmetics brand, in this video you can see Selena with a very natural look, casual hair and very little makeup. Internet users did not take long to make their comparisons, since the singer’s face can be seen with a rounder shape, a much whiter skin and her collarbone is not as marked as in the previous image; immediately commenting that the interpreter of ‘Love you like a love song’ had exaggerated in an excessive way with the use of Photoshop and had modified her appearance unnecessarily due to the fact that she is actually a naturally beautiful woman.









The appearance of the singer has generated a constant controversy, since they have accused her of undergoing various aesthetic interventions to change some of her characteristic features and now she is also accused of abusing Photoshop.

It should be noted that it is not the first time that Selena Gómez has been accused of excess Photoshop; The singer who has more than 266 million followers on Instagram was the focus of ridicule and criticism some time ago because she uploaded a photo without armpits!

Sure enough, her armpits had been erased with the edit. In the photograph, he can be seen wearing a bright nude-colored suit and his arms up. To everyone’s surprise, one of his armpits was missing and the other was completely lacking in texture. This photograph currently has more than 8 million “likes” and despite the fact that the singer is the subject of constant criticism, her success is undeniable.