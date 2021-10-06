A little respect for Nicolas Cage

We are not fair. Many times, moviegoers display high doses of corruption when it comes to memory. Some industry greats may go off the beaten track and skate like hell, but being born well is being grateful. Nicolas Cage It is one of those cases in which we massacre an interpreter, judged without embarrassment with the glasses of the present. Doesn’t old Nic deserve a little more respect?

The passing of the years has made Nicolas Cage in a most strange case. The nephew of Francis Ford Coppola was uncovered in the 1980s with a handful of sensational roles, such as that of Moon spell (1987), which would earn him his first Golden Globe nomination. Leaving Las Vegas and, with it, the Oscar for Best Actor. Then something went wrong … Cage’s career began a drift towards films of horrible quality that questioned the talent of the actor.









Good old Nic’s eccentric way of life plunged him up to his eyebrows in a pit of debt. That may be why the Oscar-winning performer has become something of a seedy cult actor. In any case, there are a few things to remember. Nicolas Cage It has given us many hours of high-altitude cinema and here we are going to vindicate all that.

Beyond the film for which he won the Academy Award, we are facing the protagonist of The rock, Con-Air, Face to face, The Lord of the war, Adaptation, Kick-Ass, Murder in 8mm or To the limit. If that does not close our mouths …