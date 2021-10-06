A film shot on the ISS, the latest chapter in the relationship between cinema and space

This content was published on 05 October 2021 – 15:42

Drafting Culture, Oct 5 (EFE) .- Space is the last frontier, and also an incredibly fertile ground for large companies and for cinema. In 1969, man reached the moon and this Tuesday Russia launched a mission to shoot a film on the International Space Station (ISS). But the relationship between cinema and space goes back much further.

Already in 1902 George Méliès embarked on an expedition of scientists, without diving suits or spacesuits, in a rocket that slammed into the right eye of the moon, a black and white image that became an icon of the early cinema.

All this when television did not even exist nor had man piloted a spaceship, many of the things that appeared in period films and that came from the imaginary of screenwriters and directors.

This is the case of the countdown before a space launch, which first appeared in Fritz Lang’s “Woman in the Moon” (“Woman in the Moon”, 1929), a silent tape that fantasized about the idea of ​​making the first trip to that satellite. The director was interested in having maximum suspense in the film, so when launching it occurred to him that the best way was to count down.

The Stanley Kubrick of 1968 also anticipated NASA’s plans with his tape “2001: A Space Odyssey” (“A Space Odyssey”), which narrates the various periods of human history, not only the past, but also of the future, and with which it marked an audiovisual milestone for its revolutionary special effects and scientific realism.

The journey through space during the 20th century went from imagination to something real and that process was a driver of fantasies that the seventh art knew how to exploit through the science fiction genre and with which it has gone much further than the entire fleet rocket from the world’s aerospace agencies.

Fiction has placed special emphasis on how vast the universe is compared to how small the Earth is.

And that is what Christopher Nolan’s film “Interstellar” (2014) shows perfectly, in which two astronauts – Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway – search for a habitable replacement for a desolate planet Earth, while scientists Jessica Chastin and Michael Caine They try to decipher the codes related to the survival of humanity.









More harrowing was Alfonso Cuarón’s space thriller, “Gravity” (2013), with a first-time astronaut, played by Sandra Bullock, wandering through space (an unheard-of walk that includes the International Space Station) after failing the maintenance work she carries out together to his partner (George Clooney).

Other tapes that were uploaded in a spaceship to explore places where no one has been able to go are “Moon” (2009), by Duncan Jones; “First man” (2018), by Damien Chazelle, which adapts the biography of Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), or “Ad Astra” (2019), by James Gray and with Brad Pitt, which elaborates a reflection on fatherhood between persecutions on the surface of the moon and surprising discoveries.

Not forgetting “Mars” (“The Martian”, 2015), an attempt by Ridley Scott with Matt Damon as the protagonist to bring realism to life on that planet, although the survival of the protagonist seems more a matter of McGyver than of a seasoned astronaut.

As for the pure and hard science fiction genre, in space the famous sagas of “Alien” and “Star War” stand out. Both left their mark both on earth and in the sky with their mythical phrases: “In space, no one can hear you scream” or “A long time ago, in a galaxy very, very far away …”, respectively.

Animated cinema has also wanted to make a gap between space films with “The Treasure Planet” (2002); “Wall-E” (2008), the endearing story of a robot cleaning garbage who meets a more advanced robot, or the Spanish “Planet 51” (2009) and “Catch the flag” (2015).

Despite the multiplicity of genres and stories that exist between space films, they all have something in common, and that is that they have been shot on Earth using special effects. For this reason, the Russian film “The Challenge”, by Klim Shipenko and starring Yulia Peresild, will be a before and after in the history of cinema.

And also the Russians are ahead of the Americans, who had planned to shoot a film in space with Tom Cruise as the protagonist. EFE

