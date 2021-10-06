5 COSTUMES for couples for Halloween, inspired by Ariana Grande and Mac Miller | PHOTOS

Halloween, one of the most anticipated festivities of the year is yet to come, this date brings together the most select of social circles and transforms them into whatever is in fashion, the Paper House, the Joker or any other character, scary or not, also on this date many couples show their love with fancy dress coordinated.

Such was the case with Ariana Grande and Mac Miller, the two celebrities who shared a romantic relationship of several years when Mac was alive, really enjoyed this celebration, so much that every time the date approached they wore unique costumes and as a couple.

Related news

That is why we took on the task of selecting the Top 5 for you to use this Halloween with your partner, because there is no better way to remember your favorite rapper than dressing up as he did when he was alive.

Moon rise kingdom

This is one of the fancy dress Less remembered by the couple but not because it was ugly, but because the inspiration came from a comedy directed by Wes Anderson named Moon Rise Kingdom, for this outfit the couple opted to be the demure girl while he was the boy scout in search of the adventure.

Matrix

Ariana and Mac Miller They took this celebration very seriously, they invested time and a lot of ingenuity to give great postcards to their fans as it was that Halloween where they decided to go dressed as Trinity and Neo from the Matrix, both wore a black leather raincoat and looked imposing with the costume Inspired by acclaimed science fiction movies.

Pokemon

Ari and Mac surprised everyone when on Halloween 2017 they wore Pokémon costumes, the acclaimed video game that inspired thousands of franchises was the theme they chose for that Halloween night where Mac looked like a rebel Pikachu, while Ariana was a cuddly unevolved Eevee.









Mugatu and Katinka

This was one of the best costumes that the couple used, for this they were inspired by the cult film “Zoolander”, as Mac gave life to the villain Mugatu while Ari disguised himself as a sensual Katinka, in a costume that drew sighs everywhere and that continues to be replicated years with year.

Martians to attack

Another iconic comedy film was the source of inspiration for this costume where the couple again reached the next level of creativity and gave away an unforgettable costume that will hardly be surpassed this year before any attempt to snatch the crown from Ari as the queen of Halloween. .