😍 The 11 Best Netflix Romantic Comedies, Ranked 👍 RTV News

For decades, masses of moviegoers have viewed romantic comedies as little more than chick flicks, designated as the lightest fare that falls further into the category of guilty pleasure viewing than, say, Scorsese’s latest movie. But with the modern age of 24-hour news cycles and social media addiction, there’s nothing like watching two people fall in love to briefly quell existential angst. These movies let you lose yourself in the nuances of courtship moment by moment and provide you with a large dose of witty banter, unlike a piece of Oscar bait with a heavy plot.

Despite the lack of movies starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan these days, the genre is experiencing a resurgence, with new movies coming out all the time and old classics finding new audiences. Streaming services are releasing original content faster than it can be consumed, with hidden gems on every platform imaginable. On Netflix alone, there are enough titles to keep you in the dating world and quirky dating until you run out of popcorn. Luckily for you, we did the heavy lifting to narrow the list down to 11 roms with selections, including something for every type of audience, whether you’re a devotee of the genre or a reluctant viewer, sci-fi fan, or more into teenage nostalgia. .

Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day It is one of those films with a joint cast, which focuses more on how the lives of different characters intersect than on a particular story. And frankly, with such a star-studded cast as this one, featuring Jessica Alba, Bradley Cooper, Patrick Dempsey, Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, Ashton Kutcher, Queen Latifah, George Lopez, Julia Roberts, and Taylor Swift, just to name a few. It almost doesn’t matter what the plot is. This heartwarming movie might not surprise you, but it’s a perfect choice if you’re looking to see something where you can scroll through Instagram without feeling guilty.

Cinderella’s story

Although technically it is a romantic comedy made for a teenage audience, Cinderella’s story it is held for viewers of any age. Hilary Duff plays the updated version of Cinderella, forced to live with her cruel stepmother (Jennifer Coolidge) after her father (Dennis Quaid) passed away. The impressive cast also features Regina King as the kind of fairy godmother, and Chad Michael Murray as none other than “Prince Charming.” With the typical fast pace of a movie aimed at teenagers and a fun and cheesy design, this movie is a great option for a movie night with friends, and it is very easy to watch.

Holidate

The premise that two people pretend to be a couple, only to end up falling in love at the end, predates the existence of cinema itself. Spoiler alert: Holidate} is one of those fake couples movies that turn into real couples. But we don’t watch romantic comedies to wonder if the leads will join in the end, it’s about watching the process of excuse me Happens. In this case, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey play the main characters, who fall in love while pretending to be a couple for the sole purpose of bringing someone home for the holidays.

Set it up

Indie darling Zoey Deutch is endlessly charming alongside Glen Powell in the clever romantic comedy. Set it up. The film achieves unique self-awareness as Deutch and Powell’s characters work together to set up their dominant bosses, orchestrating rendezvous cuts and relentlessly spying on them in hopes of creating a relationship that will get their employers off their backs for once. for all. . Of course, in the process of conspiring to create love where there is none, your organic feelings for each other develop. It may seem like a formula, but the payoff is definitely worth a look.

To all the boys that I fell in love with

The second high school love story on this list, To all the boys that I fell in love with Explore the premise of the novel: what if our lovers knew exactly what we think of them, down to the last embarrassing detail? In the movie, high school Lara Jean (Lana Condor) ends up with a pile of love letters for all the boys she has liked. Of course, chaos ensues, but it also manages to brilliantly resolve itself in a way that is comforting without veering into overly cheesy territory. If you can’t get enough after the first delivery of To all the boys There are also two sequels on Netflix, though they don’t capture the magic of the first.









It was time

The only movie on this list completely free from reality is It was time, the romantic comedy / science fiction mix that takes place in a world where time travel exists, as the name suggests. While there are some notable issues with the film, the time travel rules are a bit inconsistent, requiring the viewer to suspend disbelief a bit too much, overall it’s a refreshing look at what the genre can do, releasing the mixture of romance and comedy to disconnect from reality. It’s about a couple coming together because of a love shared by model Kate Upton, sure, but it’s also about parent-child relationships, growth, and how we can and cannot control the passage of time.

Yes man

Yes man It’s a movie that could easily have been too misleading, but the rules of the world and Jim Carrey’s fantastic acting take it to the next level. It’s one of those movies that depends entirely on the premise of a world like ours, but with a little caveat: Carry’s character must say “yes” to everything from giving money to strangers to learning a new language. He also says “yes” to a relationship with Zoe Deschanel’s manic-elf-dream-girl character, in what is a perfectly peculiar courtship.

She has to have it

The romantic comedy genre is one with a notable lack of diversity, which many great filmmakers today are working hard to rectify. So if you’re on Netflix looking for a big screen rendering, or just want to catch a great 80s movie, look no further than Spike Lee’s joint. She has to have it. Just before its release, the film about a woman exploring New York City dating group dating three guys who have nothing in common has recently been adapted into a television series, also available to watch on Netflix.

Rumors say that

Movies that reference or rely heavily on the plot of other movies are always fun nods to film history, and Rumor has it that … is no exception. In the film, Jennifer Anniston plays a woman who discovers that the plot of The graduate is based on a true story of his mother and Grandma’s affairs with the same man. Feeling lost in her career and relationship, and now questioning her paternity, she manages to track down the man who had flirted with two generations of women in her family, and what happens next makes for a hilarious breakup that she won’t soon forget.

You will always be my maybe

Another romantic comedy that pushes the boundaries is the original Netflix. You will always be my maybe who co-wrote and co-starred with comedian Ali Wong, who is no stranger to Breaking Ground, best known for performing his stand-up special. baby snake while I was very pregnant. Taking place in San Francisco, the story unfolds as Wong’s character reconnects with his childhood neighbor (Randall Park) when he returns home after becoming a successful New York City restaurateur. Only in the Bay Area to open his latest fine dining stand, things get complicated when old feelings unravel.

Serenity

A love story about fate and coincidences that takes place during Christmas in New York City. Serenity Check all the boxes of what you want in a classic of the genre. It stars John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale as the leads, who meet by chance and immediately click, but are soon separated by circumstances. Regardless, they discover that sometimes in life and love you have to make your own destiny, and manage to find your way back to each other, albeit with a lot of luck intervening. It’s the kind of movie that makes you believe that everything will work out in the end, which is exactly the kind of neat resolution we crave in a rom-com.