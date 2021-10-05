With this affordable plaid dress, Kate makes you want to fall

Duchess Kate once again proves her fashionable hand. During a visit to London, Prince William’s wife put on a stylish houndstooth dress by Zara.

During her visit to University College in London, Duchess Kate (39) drew everyone’s attention with her stylish autumn look on Tuesday (October 5th). Prince William’s wife (39) appeared in a light gray houndstooth dress with long sleeves, a bow tie and a pleated skirt. A wide waist belt perfectly accentuated the slim silhouette of the 39-year-old. Matching patent leather pumps by Hugo Boss rounded off the autumn outfit.





Kate’s midi dress is a very affordable model by Zara for the equivalent of around 100 euros. The Duchess already wore it on a visit to Bradford in January 2020. At that time, she combined it with a designer coat by Alexander McQueen.





Kate relies on looks that can be bought later





Duchess Kate is known for not only wearing designer clothes, but also for taking something off the rack every now and then. In addition to Zara, the mother of three also likes to use pieces from H&M.





