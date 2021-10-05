Who has a good chance of becoming the next Bond?

From Lashana Lynch to Henry Cavill to Tom Hardy: This is how good the chances of the actors for the role of Agent 007 are assessed by the bookmakers.

The new Bond film starring Daniel Craig has started, but his successor is still open. The comparison platform Sportwettentest has analyzed the bookmaker’s odds for the successors. Then who has the highest probability of embodying the super agent in the future. It turns out that established Hollywood greats have rather few chances.

The tenth place on the top ten list goes to 9.4 percent Tom Hiddleston. The actor, born in London in 1981, became known as Loki in the comic book adaptation “Thor”. This was followed by roles in the film adaptation of the comic “The Avengers”. He received a Golden Globe for his role as spy Jonathan Pine in the series “The Night Manager”. For Naomie Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the new Bond movie, he would be the favorite. However: not everyone finds it attractive.

Tom Hiddleston (c) imago images / VCG (via www.imago-images.de)

The first female potential Bond successor follows in ninth place with 11.1 percent: the 33-year-old Lashana Lynch plays a supporting role in the new James Bond film “No Time to Die”. Producer Barbara Broccoli has already ruled out several times that the next Bond will be a woman.

Also the Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill has long been talked about as the new James Bond. Allegedly, Daniel Craig was preferred to him in the early 2000s because he was too stocky. Among the bookmakers, the Brit comes in eighth place with 11.6 percent.

Henry Cavill in his role as the Witcher. (c) imago images / Cinema Publishers Collection (James Minchin via www.imago-images.de)

Idris Elba has been talking about the role for years. Former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan had declared in 2015 that the spy in Her Majesty’s service could soon be played by “a great black actor”: “Idris Elba certainly has the stature, charisma and presence necessary for it.” Has he been mentioned too often now? And: at 49 years old, he is already one of the older candidates.

Outlander star Sam Heughan is in sixth place with 13.2 percent. The 41-year-old Scot is one of the less well-known candidates – which is certainly not a disadvantage. Incidentally, he auditioned for the role as James Bond in 2005. And in his last action film “SAS: Red Notice” Heughan already plays an agent.

Sam Heughan as Outlander. (c) imago / ZUMA Press (imago stock & people)

The top five

The Welsh actor Luke Evans a chance of winning of 16 percent is attributed. Evans was part of the “Hobbit” cast and also likes to play in action films – for example in several parts of the “Fast and Furious” series and “Dracula Untold”. The Welshman would be the first gay performer to play Bond. And, even if that doesn’t help, he can sing.









Clive Standen is 20 percent. By the way, he was born in Holywood – with an L -, a Northern Irish town not far from Belfast. He played Private Harris in three episodes of the science fiction television series Doctor Who and later Archer in the third season of Robin Hood (then the series was discontinued). In the extremely bloody series “Vikings” he played the role of the (rather unattractive) Rollo.

Clive stood in “Vikings”. (c) imago / Cinema Publishers Collection

James Norton comes in third with 22 percent. The 36-year-old Briton is little known internationally, he has previously played in British television series such as “Happy Valley” and “Grantchester”. In the summer, by the way, when asked what he would bring to the role, he said: ‘I’m a type one diabetic. How cool would it be to have a diabetic Bond? ”

James Norton in the US series “The Nevers” (c) imago images / Cinema Publishers Collection (Keith Bernstein / HBO via www.imago-images.de)

The Zimbabwean native has a 30 percent chance of winning Regé-Jean Pagewho became known as a self-loathed handsome on the Netflix series “Bridgerton” took second place. Incidentally, he has already announced that he will not be available for any further episodes of the successful soap opera. Page is only 31 years old. Too young for Bond? Regarding the rumors, he said: “Ah, the B-word. I think if you are British and do something worth mentioning that other people take notice of, they automatically start talking about it.” In any case, he feels flattered.

Regé-Jean Page in the soap opera “Bridgerton”. (c) imago images / Cinema Publishers Collection (via www.imago-images.de)

Favorite is Marvel star Tom Hardy: The Briton’s chance of winning is calculated at 35 percent. He has a lot of experience with cryptic characters, he also showed his talent for action. However, many say: Hardy is already a brand, well known for his roles in films like “Warrior”, “The Revenant” or “Mad Max: Fury Road”. He has also been nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor When choosing actors, it is always a tradition to bet on a less familiar face.

In addition to the well-known British actors, Hollywood stars are also on the list of potential Bond successors, such as Australians Chris Hemsworth, Brad Pitt and Christian Bale. But your chances are bad. Overall, the bookmakers put the probability that a US actor will play the next James Bond at 6.7 percent.

