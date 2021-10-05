Whatsapp disruption: Twitter users react so funny

Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook were offline for around seven hours. Twitter users in particular react to the disorder with humor.

An internal error during a reconfiguration caused the hours of downtime on Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram. IT experts are surprised that the company apparently did not have a “plan B” for such an incident.

Berlin. Due to the failure of the large networks Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, the Twitter hashtags #facebookdown, #whatsappdown and #instagramdown are trending worldwide on Monday evening. Many German users are also amused by the disturbance. We have summarized some particularly funny tweets of the evening.

Apparently many people suddenly hardly know what to do with themselves during the disorder. The comedian Aurel Mertz For example, on the short message service during the failure, it wrote in capital letters: “I just went outside. Some neighbors are currently trying to set up their own social network for the time being.”





A common one on Twitter Memes Illustrates the supposed situation of many people because Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram do not work – the picture shows Tom Hanks in his role as a survivor of a plane crash stranded on a South Sea island.









“Seldom have the trends matched so well,” writes a user on Twitter and adds a screenshot next to the Twitter trends #whatsappdown and #facebookdown also show the hashtag #dasperfektedinner. It actually refers to the Vox show of the same name. For some users, however, it was probably also a suggestion to have dinner together again without looking at the cell phone in view of the failure of the social networks.













The television presenter Daniel Boschmann wonders how the Union should make confidential content of the exploratory talks public in view of the WhatsApp disruption. An allusion to the fact that the content of the talks to the “Bild” newspaper was “pierced”, as the FDP politician Johannes Vogel had put it. Even before, it had happened time and again during conversations that Union politicians gave confidential information to the press or shared it on social networks.





The Facebook competitor Twitter is apparently the winner of the evening. The company can’t resist a swipe: “Literally hello everyone,” writes the short message service on its account. Apparently, many Facebook and Instagram users appeared on Twitter during the disruption.









MC Donalds joins the conversation under the Twitter tweet and asks for an order, whereupon Twitter wants “59.6 million nuggets for our friends”.





The satirist Jan Böhmermann now even wishes that Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp would never come back.





The US whistleblower probably sees it similarly Edward Snowden. He advertises on Twitter to switch completely to an alternative chat program.





