What Tom Hanks Helena Zengel wrote after the Golden Globe award ceremony – BZ Berlin

The twelve-year-old Helena Zengel already sees the nomination for a Golden Globe as an award.

“I’m happy for Jodie Foster, the nomination is the price,” said Zengel of the German press agency on Monday. The Golden Globe for best supporting actress went to Forster (58) that night for her role in the political thriller “The Mauritanian”.

When asked how she is doing, Zengel replied: “Great, how am I supposed to be? I slept well, I was happy that I was allowed to be there.”









In the western “Neues aus der Welt” (News from the World), the student played an orphaned girl who was raised by an indigenous people at the side of Oscar winner Tom Hanks. Hanks had already contacted her after the award ceremony.

“He wrote to me and congratulated me on the nomination and he hopes that I had a nice evening and that he loves me,” said Zengel. She could not talk about possible upcoming projects, “but I can promise you that you will hear new things from me,” announced Zengel.

Read about it too

► This is what Helena Zengel says about the great Golden Globes night and “Uncle” Tom Hanks

► Helena Zengel (12) on the way to becoming a Hollywood star

Zengel had followed the awarding of the award in a live broadcast from Berlin. It was sometimes difficult for her to stay awake, and after the event she fell straight to bed.

Because of the corona pandemic, the show ran largely online on stages in Beverly Hills and New York.