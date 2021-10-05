Walt Disney: Ready for big movies – but the stock doesn’t play along

People are returning to theaters in large numbers. Cinema operator Imax counted 30 million visitors last weekend – and thus more than since December 2019. Good conditions for Walt Disney – the film pipeline, including a number of potential blockbusters, is full to bursting.

Cinema fans can look forward to the Marvel production “Eternals”, the musical adaptation “West Side Story” (director: Steven Spielberg) and the remake of “Death on the Nile”.

The cinema business has become more and more important and lucrative for Disney in recent years: In 2019, the worldwide revenue from ticket sales amounted to the fabulous record value of eleven billion dollars. So far, 27 films from Disney and 20th Century Studios (part of Disney since early 2019) have grossed at least a billion dollars.









A strong cinema business usually also means top merchandising income for the US group. For gimmicks such as characters, bed linen or clothing printed with Star Wars or Captain America, the factor is 1.8. So for every dollar earned in the cinema, Disney merchandising gives you $ 1.80.

Walt Disney

(WKN: 855686)