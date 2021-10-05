“Walk of Frame” – Celebrity glasses exhibition at Optik Steidinger

Metzingen:





Did you know that Julia Roberts had to wear particularly cheap glasses in the movie Erin Brockovich? Or what is the favorite brand of Elton John? Curiosities about celebrities and their glasses can currently be seen in the shop window of Optik Steidinger in Metzingen.

The optician has brought the celebrity eyewear exhibition “Walk of Frame” to the outlet city. In addition to replica glasses, there are also real originals in the shop window, such as glasses by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

“I think five people would have wanted to buy Freddie Mercury glasses in particular,” explains owner Holger Steidinger.

The “Walk of Frame” is also adorned with glasses from tennis player Michael Stich, racing driver Daniel Abt or singer Yvonne Catterfeld. Singer Elton John is known for his extravagant glasses, he relies on a certain manufacturer.

This is Jimmy Chrystal New York. They do a lot with rhinestones and they have produced extra glasses especially for this Walk of Frame, where they simply transport this glitter and that special thing over, “explains Holger Steidinger.









Broken wooden glasses can also be found in the shop window. What it’s all about: “Jörg Pilawa broke these glasses in the quiz duel on the show and he pulled it off very professionally and half put the glasses on and told his optician it’s a holiday, I’ll come tomorrow. So now we really have the original here, the broken part that Jörg Pilawa made available to this exhibition, “explains Steidinger.

In addition to glamor and exciting background knowledge about glasses, the exhibition also has a real charity character. Because every optician who brings the exhibition to himself pays an exhibition price that benefits a charitable project. Optik Steidinger donated for the victims of the flood disaster in the Ahr valley and increased the actual amount.

If you want to take a closer look at the celebrity glasses exhibition in Metzingen, you have until October 9th.

ADVERTISING:









