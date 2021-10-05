TV series for the cult film “Eiskalte Engel” in planning!

The cult flick appeared in 1999 “Ice Cold Angels” with Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar. A series adaptation of the film has already been reported a few times. Well seems IMDb TV actually want to put the idea into practice, as reported by “Deadline” among others.

“Cruel Intentions” reboot: IMDb TV is planning a series

The TV series is supposed to be based on the hit movie and the novel “Dangerous Liaisons”, on which the film is based, and also revolve around two step-siblings who absolutely want to keep their status. The whole thing is supposed to take place this time at an elite college, where everything is shaken after a brutal incident. The siblings try to maintain their power – if necessary by seducing the daughter of the vice president …









Cast of the “Ice Cold Angels” series is still open

The location would again be Washington, DC. Sara Goodman, who was already responsible as a writer for the film “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, was hired as showrunner. Phoebe Fisher (“Euphoria”) is also involved in the project.

In 2016, NBC already tried one “Cruel Intentions” reboots daring and even able to win Sarah Michelle Gellar for it, but the project was not realized after the pilot. When the shooting of the new series will start and who will take on the leading roles has not yet been determined.