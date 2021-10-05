Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsTriathlon: German extreme athlete ran 5000 kilometers through Mexico - Panorama
News

Triathlon: German extreme athlete ran 5000 kilometers through Mexico – Panorama

By Sonia Gupta
0
89




Extreme athlete Jonas Deichmann wants to continue by boat from Cancun in the Caribbean to Portugal. Photo: --- / Ravir Film / dpa Photo: dpa

Extreme athlete Jonas Deichmann wants to continue by boat from Cancun in the Caribbean to Portugal. Photo: — / Ravir Film / dpa Photo: dpa

Jonas Deichmann describes himself as the “German Forrest Gump”. With his triathlon around the world, he wants to break two world records.




Cancún – After almost four months of daily marathons, the German extreme athlete Jonas Deichmann completed the longest section of his triathlon around the world in Mexico.

The 34-year-old from the Black Forest reached the beach in the southeastern Mexican resort of Cancún yesterday. He was still about 3,500 kilometers away on his bike to reach his goal of circumnavigating the world with a 120-time Ironman triathlon. According to his own statements, this would set world records for the – by far – longest triathlon and for the first around the world.

Deichmann wants to continue from Cancun in the Caribbean by boat to Portugal, if possible, and then complete the remaining kilometers by bike to Munich. The Bavarian capital was also the starting point of the trip – from there Deichmann set out on September 26, 2020. Since then he has swum 456 kilometers in the Adriatic Sea and cycled through Russia, among other places. He flew from Vladivostok to Mexico in June. From the northwestern city of Tijuana on the US border, it ran a good 5000 kilometers across the Latin American country.

Like Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump in the US film of the same name from 1994, Deichmann wore a red cap from the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company and a long beard. His self-chosen nickname “German Forrest Gump” was picked up by numerous Mexican media reporting on him. Again and again dozens or even hundreds of people ran with Deichmann for a while. He was also often given a police escort.

His motivation is to experience adventure, said Deichmann of the German press agency. He also used the attention on his trip to collect donations – among other things, he wants to use it to give bicycles to children in Africa.



© dpa-infocom, dpa: 211005-99-481986 / 2


Previous articleGerman extreme athlete ran 5000 kilometers through Mexico
Next articleWho has a good chance of becoming the next Bond?
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv