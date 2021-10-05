Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Transgender Jessica Alves wants to get completely naked

By Arjun Sethi
Jessica Alves

05.10.2021 5:00 p.m.

As a real-life Ken, Jessica Alves became famous under her former name Rodrigo. Today, a few years later, the Brazilian It girl lives as a woman and feels very comfortable in her new body after her gender reassignment surgery.

Jessica Alves (38) has repeatedly made headlines in the past. The reason? Her constantly changing looks, with which the native Brazilian was only too happy to polarize. After countless cosmetic surgeries, it seems that social media awareness has finally arrived in her body.

With the help of the popular and explicit photo and video sharing platform OnlyFans, she has allegedly already earned her first million.



