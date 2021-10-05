Transgender Jessica Alves wants to get completely naked

Jessica Alves

05.10.2021 5:00 p.m.

As a real-life Ken, Jessica Alves became famous under her former name Rodrigo. Today, a few years later, the Brazilian It girl lives as a woman and feels very comfortable in her new body after her gender reassignment surgery.

Jessica Alves (38) has repeatedly made headlines in the past. The reason? Her constantly changing looks, with which the native Brazilian was only too happy to polarize. After countless cosmetic surgeries, it seems that social media awareness has finally arrived in her body.

With the help of the popular and explicit photo and video sharing platform OnlyFans, she has allegedly already earned her first million.

First millions through OnlyFans?

She went from real-life Ken to real-life Barbie and celebrated an incredible success with her extraordinary appearance. “I made my first million with my OnlyFans and to celebrate that with my fans, I had a new photo shoot,” said Jessica. The 38-year-old regularly publishes hot snapshots for her followers via the paid app.

With a range of chic lace lingerie, for example in the colors red and white, the influencer would like to thank her loyal followers with brand new content.

New photos on Instagram

So far, the reality queen has already shared six posts from her shoot on her Instagram profile. Then Alves lolled among other things on an XXL bed and showed her downside. Her outfits consist of tight lingerie sets. In one photo, she even only covered her breasts with a faux fur throw. Your 1.2 million followers were thrilled at the sight. The blonde has been happy about a little more than 37,000 likes so far.

She loves to be a woman

The model seems to be visibly at ease, as she told the British tabloid DailyMail: “It has been eight months since my sex change surgery and I am exploring my femininity every day. Being a woman is beautiful and I feel great. “

The Brazilian used the platform to get in touch with her admirers, as Alves explained. The fact that this business channel works perfectly for the art Barbie, she proved with her increasing income. So she is also planning a series of “complete nude scenes”.

Her first time was so painful

After her sex reassignment surgery exactly eight months ago, Jessica first reported on a Brazilian talk show about her first sexual intercourse after the operation. It was very painful for her, as the It girl confided to host Luciana Gimenez. “I had to take pain medication and stay in bed,” Alves said. The initial complications are now over and she can fully enjoy her new life as a woman.

Jessica used to look so different

Probably no other celebrity has undergone such an incredible transformation in recent years as the former real-life Ken.

Alves is said to have invested a total of 690,000 euros in beauty ops. The young man from back then, with the distinctive facial features, has become a female woman. Compared to the past, Jessica also looks a lot happier and more satisfied.

Jessica wants to become a mother

Although the influencer couldn’t be happier at the moment, there is a dream that the 38-year-old has not been able to fulfill: to become a mother. Jessica has already given up on the necessary uterine transplant. The procedure would be too time-consuming and of course not even feasible.

Nevertheless, the now particularly buxom “It-Girl” is sticking to her goal and is already considering what options she still have to be able to start her own small family.