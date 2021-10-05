This is what it looks like now

Cameron Diaz has stepped back from the limelight

Now you can see them in public again

At the side of her friend Drew Barrymore, she really shines

Cameron Diaz (49) is probably one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood of all time. With films like “Drei Engel für Charlie” or “Bad Teacher” she played her way into the hearts of the audience.

Since 2014, however, the actress has been quiet. With her last role in the remake of the musical “Annie” she ended her successful Hollywood career.

At the time, she stated that she was finishing her acting career in order to fully concentrate on her family, her husband Benji Madden and her baby daughter, who was born in 2019.

Cameron Diaz on “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Now the Hollywood legend is back on TV, with none other than her colleague and friend Drew Barrymore. It published an insight into it in advance on Instagram.









What is immediately noticeable in the picture: The actress has gotten older, but she still looks just as fantastic. For the photo, the two friends Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are celebrated online, because the two stand by getting older and show their wrinkles in the photo.

Also interesting: