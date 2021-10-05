Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsThis is how the rich park their millions - BZ Berlin
News

This is how the rich park their millions – BZ Berlin

By Sonia Gupta
0
61








BZ

The rich are also rich in money opportunities. The so-called “Pandora Papers” cause a stir in the world of makers, decision-makers, celebrities and the rich.

► BECAUSE: The data released on Monday show how celebrities like u. Ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair (68) or pop star Shakira (44) invest their millions in tax oases worldwide in a tax-saving manner.

These tricks don’t have to be illegal! But the “Pandora Papers” (name comes from the “Pandora’s box” from Greek mythology, which brings calamity to the world) also take a look at the enormous secret flows of money in the world.

The Queen (95) also appears in the “Pandora Papers” – as a customer. Reason: The family of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev (59, in office since 2003) is said to have acquired real estate worth 470 million euros through letterbox companies in the Virgin Islands over the past 15 years. These were resold at a profit. Completely legal.

also read

► Prince Harry is not allowed to visit the Queen

► After his escape: Juan Carlos has ham flown into exile

One customer: the Crown Estate, the queen’s crown property. This bought a property in London for 78.5 million euros. Now the purchase is to be reviewed, according to a spokesman for the Crown Estate. Because there is suspicion of money laundering.

The secret patron?

Love buying in Monaco …

In the “papers” there could be references to a secret love of the Russian President Vladimir Putin (68)! It’s about Svetlana Krivonogikh (46). A cleaner who became a millionaire in 2000 through an anonymous patron.

Vladimir Putin (r.), President of Russia, speaks to Keir Simmons, journalist from NBC News (Photo: picture alliance / dpa / Pool Sputni)
Vladimir Putin (r.), President of Russia (Photo: picture alliance / dpa / Pool Sputni)

Curious: In 2003, Krivonogikh bought an apartment in Monaco for 3.4 million euros through an offshore company closely related to Putin. The purchase came just a few weeks after the birth of Krivonogikh’s daughter Luiza Rozova (now 18)! According to the documents, her middle name is “Vladimirovna” (German: “daughter of Vladimir”).




A Kremlin spokesman rejected the report. Mother and daughter do not comment.

The villa kings

They collect luxury real estate!

Abdullah II bin al-Hussein (59) and wife Rania of Jordan (51) are the glamorous couple from the Middle East. The country’s economy is only running on billions in loans from abroad.

Love the big show: Abdullah II bin al-Hussein of Jordan (59) and his wife Rania (51). He has ruled the kingdom since 1999 (Photo: Getty Images)
Love the big show: Abdullah II bin al-Hussein of Jordan (59) and his wife Rania (51). He has ruled the kingdom since 1999 (Photo: Getty Images)

Now it comes out that Abdullah bought 14 luxury properties abroad for over 100 million euros. All through letter box companies located in the British Virgin Islands.

A gem: a property in Malibu, California with a view over the Point Dume Cliffs. Stars like Julia Roberts (53) live in the vicinity of the 150,000 square meter property.

According to a spokesman for the king, the information in the “Pandora Papers” is said to be out of date or incorrect.

These stars are also in the Pandora Papers

Ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair (68) acquired a company in the Virgin Islands in 2017 that had previously bought a house in London for 7.5 million euros. He legally saved 365,000 euros in real estate transfer tax.

Ex- “Beatles” drummer Ringo Starr (81) has two companies in the Bahamas. He bought real estate in the United States through her.

Ex-Beatle Ringo Starr (Photo: AFP)
Ex-Beatle Ringo Starr (Photo: AFP)

Shakira (44) has three companies in the Virgin Islands. She founded this despite the fact that the tax authorities were investigating her.

Pop legend Elton John (74) has several mailbox companies in the Virgin Islands. His husband David Furnish (58) runs it.

Model Claudia Schiffer (51) is said to have distributed their assets to six offshore companies in the USA since 2017. She paid regular taxes on her income in England. Schiffer’s management did not respond to a BILD request.


Previous article“Modern Family” star Sofía Vergara shocks with revelation: “Got cancer”
Next article“Passengers”: The end is simply explained
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv