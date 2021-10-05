The run into space – things are getting really tight on the ISS – guide

Fascination with space! What years ago was only possible for a very small, select elite of space travelers is now opening up to ever larger circles. A flight into the weightlessness of space. One race after another: billionaires, tourists, film crews. Next, a Russian actress and her director are on the International Space Station, then actor William Shatner (90), the world-famous Captain Kirk of the spaceship Enterprise, flies into space. Are we all going to space soon?

Actress Julia Peressild (37) says goodbye to her loved ones behind thick bulletproof glass in BaikonurPhoto: action press



The film crews

Today a Russian film team is supposed to make their way to the ISS. With a Soyuz rocket from the Russian Baikonur space station in Kazakhstan. On board: the actress Julia Peressild (37), the director Klim Schipenko (38) and the cosmonaut Anton Schkaplerow (49). You are supposed to shoot the film “Wysow” (challenge) up there. A production of the Russian space agency Roskosmos together with the state broadcaster Perwy Kanal. It is about a cardiac cosmonaut who has to be operated on in space. It will be the first film to be shot in space.

The USA are also planning a shoot on the ISS – but there is still no time for it. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was supposed to fly to the ISS in the fall, but the date was postponed to an unknown date. The title and content of his shoot are still unknown. Only the budget ($ 200 million) and the director (Doug Liman) have been revealed so far.





Elon Musk with his four tourists, who can now call themselves astronauts. That only works when you have circled the earth Photo: John Kraus / AP



The billionaires

The spectacular race of billionaires has several winners. The British Sir Richard Branston (70) was the first to fly into space with his company Virgin Galactic, but Jeff Bezos at least got higher with his Blue Origin rocket and also took tourists with him. While Branson Flieger only managed 86 kilometers, and thus only barely scratched into space, Bezos flew 100 kilometers.









Space-X boss Elon Musk then crowned the whole thing as the third billionaire in the league and even put four tourists into orbit. The crew flew through space for three days at an altitude of 580 kilometers, all four can now call themselves real astronauts. Only: Elon Musk himself was not there.





An enthusiastic Jeff Bezos after landing with the Blue Origin space capsulePhoto: Blue Origin



The next space tourist is US actor Wiliam Shatner. Former Enterprise Captain Kirk flies into space on October 12th with a Jeff Bezos rocket.





Still in space at the age of 90: William Shatner knows his way around as an ex-Enterprise CaptainPhoto: Steven Senne / AP



In addition to Shatner, the former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, the entrepreneur Glen de Vries and the deputy head of Blue Origin, Audrey Powers, are also expected to fly.





Here he is still practicing at the Astronaut Center in Cologne, and Matthias Maurer will soon be flying to the ISS himselfPhoto: imago images / imagebroker



And more tourists are also expected on the ISS: during the stay of the German astronaut Matthias Maurer (51), who flies up with Space X for research purposes at the end of October, there will be five visitors, including a Japanese billionaire.

Matthias Maurer to BILD: “There will be a lot going on up there in my time. I am happy.”