The exorcist – does Jason Blum fall on his face? Sequel trilogy is supposed to be different and scary

There was a time when remakes led to the death of the original series. But at the latest since Halloween and Ghostbusters: Legacy (Theatrical release: November 18, 2021) we know that a remake is no longer a barrier to the original story and that any flick, no matter how old, can be revived.

Scout Taylor-Compton was allowed to try twice as the successor to Jamie Lee Curtis, who was introduced to Michael Myers’ sharp knife in 2007 and 2009. Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Chris Hemsworth, however, only deserved one The honor of following in the footsteps of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver. In 2021 they have to hand over the helm again to the old guard.

Since the nostalgia trend is paying off so well right now, one of Hollywood’s big gems is next: The exorcist. The unforgettable classic by William Friedkin, which almost 50 years ago turned the stomachs of all moviegoers, terrified them and caused nightmares, will soon be getting a whole sequel trilogy.

Blumhouse wants to take the risk

Many professional colleagues have warned producer Jason Blum and advised against ever touching the iconic flick – after all, in the past decades it has been copied very often ineffectively and carelessly, but the works were much more an insult than an homage. And yet the creator of modern genre hits like Get out or Insidious Dare to do the seemingly impossible:

«I hope we can The exorcist can do the same thing we already do with Halloween have made. The first film was great, the second was okay, and the rest of it wasn’t worth mentioning. Then we came and briefly turned the franchise upside down. People liked what we got back on their feet in 2018. So I would like us to succeed in this case too. “









Is Jason Blum falling on the face?

“Everyone thinks we’re going to fall on the face of it, but we have the same filmmakers on board as we did with Halloween: Director David Gordon Green and screenwriter Danny McBride. We will The exorcist Reinvent so that our trilogy feels fresh, new, but also different. Of course, the events from the original film will be taken up and continued. We want to create something really uncanny here, ”said Jason Blum in an interview with CinePop.

Why is it here, as with Halloweenthat there must be three new films at the same time is left to our own speculation for the time being. From October 21st you will learn in this country first of all how necessary it really was, from a creative point of view, to let the small town of Haddonfield tremble so often again or the rivalry between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode just unnecessarily prolonged.

In any case, let’s keep our fingers crossed that Jason Blum, David Gordon Green and Danny McBride really know how to handle them The exorcist have to deal with – because if they screw up a brand like this, fans of these timeless horror films will most likely lose their faith in the team if one day such an iconic franchise (maybe The White shark?) wanders into their hands.

Posted on 10/5/2021 by Carmine Carpenito

