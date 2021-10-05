Tania Blixen ǀ Nairobi under the honey moon – Friday

“I am going to prove to you all that (Africa) is a white man’s country.” Lord Delamere

It is not the father who bears the family scepter as patriarch. The head of the generation ring is Adolph Wilhelm Dinesen (1807 – 1876) an “artillery major, commander of the Dinesen battery during the Schleswig-Holstein uprising 1848 – 51 and volunteer artillery captain in the French army in Algeria 1837”. Karen Christentze Dinesen’s grandfather outshines most of the clan. The younger brother Tommy also fights in unfamiliar ranks.

“(Karen) Blixen has one thing in common with her brother, who … volunteered on the British side of the Great War and was awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest order of bravery in the Empire, for his work: She is not afraid at all before death.”

In 1913 she traveled as a bride with a dowry worth 3.4 million euros on a German steamer from Naples to Mombasa. On board, she seems conspicuous “in her forlornness. It takes up a certain amount of space, although its shape is rather slim. … Count Carl Gustaf Lewenhaupt describes her in his travel diary as ‘poor, lonely and malaria-sick since Italy’ ”.

The blatant disparity between social facts and appearance could be linked to a fashionable Malade term. Karen bounces on a seesaw with changing intentions and preferences. A Baron Goldschmidt-Rothschild, the adventurer and doctor Maximilian Zupitza and Wilhelm von Sweden, who will write a book about his African experiences: Wild African Animals I Have Known, travel in their company. A friendship with Paul von Lettow-Vorbeck begins with the first class amusements.

“In the colony German South West Africa took (Lettow-Vorbeck) between 1904 and 1906 as first adjutant in the staff of the commander of the protection force Lothar von Trotha and as Company commander at the Genocide of the Herero and Nama part. “Wikipedia.

The protagonist in a genocidal campaign is the reserved and courteous knight of Pomeranian provenance.

At the destination, Karen marries a second cousin, Baron Bror Frederik von Blixen-Finecke (1886-1946). Ernest Hemingway writes about the Swedish aristocrat:

“The baron was not a man to be forgotten.”

“Bror was the toughest, most durable white hunter ever to snicker at the fanfare of safari or to shoot a charging buffalo between the eyes while debating whether his sundown drink would be gin or whiskey.” Beryl Markham

Hemingway took part in Blixen’s measure for the hero in The Brief Happy Life of Francis Macomber.

“In 1934 (the writer) traveled to Kenya on a safari organized by the big game hunters Baron Bror von Blixen-Finecke and Philip Percival (The Dean of Hunters) was directed. It is considered certain that Blixen-Finecke and Philip Percival together formed the model for the character of Robert Wilson. ”Source

Another figurehead of this genre is Charles Markham. Blixen used him to botanize for the British Museum of Natural History. The men crossed the Sahara from Kano to Algiers in sixteen days by truck. They lead safaris of outstanding personal size, for example with Edward Prince of Wales and Theodore Roosevelt. Another key figure among the heavy few super scouts is Karen’s lover Denys Finch Hatton.

By the standards of the era, Karen Christentze Dinesen remained unmarried for a long time. The twenty-eight-year-old bride finally travels to Africa for her wedding as an equally good and late party.

Karen’s classiness shimmer through some characterizations in the rounding-off milieu. Her groom and cousin Baron Bror Frederik von Blixen-Finecke (1886 – 1946), as the offspring of “two noble families”, meets expectations.

“His family background was two old noble families.” source

Karen’s nuclear family doesn’t seem to care that he has nothing on his feet. The bride is endowed with a fortune as a dowry.

The admirer credits the mass murderer Paul von Lettow-Vorbeck, who is highly sympathetic in Karen's eyes, with a grandiose north German origin.









Karen remains stuck in the terms of her time. Your world view is based on a conservative slide. On her journey into a new life at the side of an outstanding man in the Kenyan highlands, she is greatly relieved that the fiancé sends a servant to meet the bride with foresight. Now Karen succeeds with a small entourage. The servants are completed by a sedate housemaid who was recruited by Karen on the high seas. That is why the ennobled are followed by two service shadows. Karen competes on deck with a prince and a count, among others, who are used to the point of numbness to have every wish fulfilled immediately.

One more word about Blixen:

“He hated the trivialities of repetition. Whether in love or work. He was not cut out for the quiet life at home, nor to stick to only one woman. His immense vitality and energy required constant challenges for his mind and courage. ” source

Silky soft morning light

“The silky soft morning light casts long shadows over the Athi Kapiti plain and colors the distant snow peaks of Kilimanjaro rose-red. As far as the eye can see, you can only see steppe. “

“Much has been heard about Africa’s rich fauna, but this is beyond the wildest of expectations. The sight is unbelievable, fantastic, prehistoric, it changes continuously, and all the time it is teeming with new species, ”writes Prince Wilhelm of Sweden in his memoirs.

In Nairobi, Governor Conway Belfield receives the prince, in whose entourage the Blixen couple go into hiding and hang out.

Gentleman Buccaneer

There are not lions, the are the ghosts of the darkness … On the way to Nairobi, the newly wed Baroness Blixen hears the story of man-eating lions for the first time.

“The man-eaters of Tsavo is a semi-autobiographical book written by British … author John Henry Patterson, published in 1907 … it has also been the basis of numerous films, the best known being the The Ghost and the Darkness.” Wikipedia

Royal entourage

The heat almost kills them. Karen Christentze Dinesen arrives in Mombasa in the wake of a Swedish prince, whose outshining appearance pushes Karen’s arrival and then also her wedding to Baron Blixen into the margins. The marriage takes place under the exclusion of any solemnity and almost formality as a sweat-soaked profane act at a time when the civil aspect is given the least importance. The wedding ceremony will be performed by District Commissioner and Deputy Governor of the British Protectorate Christian William Hobley. One observer describes him as a weary whore, decomposed by alcohol and malaria; a sad character who doesn’t know how to joke about the matter.

When Karen embarks on her African adventure, there are three types of colonists: Inside: Aristocrats, South Africans and eccentrics. source

Forms a category of its own William Northrup McMillan (1872-1925), the richest man far and wide, also a heavyweight physically.

“Northrup, the American Big Game Hunter, Gentleman Buccaneer and Philanthropist with money to burn, did not quite fit into any of these categories. He was a one-off, but a prominent member of that early pioneering group, whose input was so important in shaping the future of Kenya. ” Judy Aldrick

Northrup expands the royal entourage. So he meets Karen, who tends with her groom in the potentate entourage. You travel in the governor’s private train from Mombasa to Nairobi and toast with champagne in pajamas. Karen alone insists on appropriate clothing.

“It can be said with certainty that she did not appear in her nightgown. On more formal occasions, she considered it a worse punishment than death to be improperly dressed. ”

On the way, and also on the way to Tsavo, a count entertains the company with the story of the man-eaters of Tsavo.

She looks lions in the eye and sleeps under the Southern Cross. Above all, however, Karen Blixen and her husband are building a coffee plantation in the Nairobi highlands. The agricultural company is not based on any tradition. Everything is at the beginning. Nairobi was originally just a boggy tent camp stage on the edge of the British protectorate of Uganda. The camp gained importance in the course of a railway construction through the territory of the Maasai and Kikuyu. In 1899 the headquarters of Uganda Railways was built by critics Lunatic Line called.

Nairobi is the capital of British East Africa and the center of hunting tourism when Karen acclimates herself and begins to love Africa.

