Sunglasses for men: these are the summer trends for 2021

Sunglasses were invented to protect the eyes from UV radiation. In the meantime, they are no longer just the number one fashion accessory in summer. These are the sunglasses trends for men in 2021.

Hardly any other fashion accessory is as popular in summer as sunglasses. For cyclists and joggers, sun protection for the face is more of a practical use. For one thing, it keeps flies and other floating insects away from sensitive eyes. On the other hand, it simply serves for safety – especially when the sun is low. It goes without saying that the sunglasses should also look stylish and, if possible, catch the eye of others. That is exactly what is in the foreground in everyday life. These days, sunglasses should not only match your face and head shape, but also your outfit. She is welcome to come across as extravagant. If the glasses then reliably protect your eyes from harmful UV radiation, you can really be seen. So much can be revealed: Men too are at least a little braver when it comes to sunglasses. Here are the sunglasses trends for 2021.

1. Aviator glasses



For almost a century, the so-called aviator model has been one of the most popular sunglasses models – and of course it will also be one of the sunglasses trends for men in 2021. Ray Ban has had the legendary aviator sunglasses in its range since the 1930s. Originally developed for the US Air Force, the classic with its large, slightly teardrop-shaped glasses and special tinting has become a cult object worldwide. Also in the summer of 2021, a man with the timeless evergreen called aviator glasses is spot on. By the way: Aviators look particularly good on men with angular faces because of their rounded lenses. This model from Alpina is available in three different styles, including the one with the classic brownish-yellow tinted glasses.

2. Shield glasses



The so-called shield glasses have been in trend for a little longer. In sport, but also in leisure time, the glasses are getting bigger again. The continuous glass covers and covers the entire upper half of the face over a large area. It’s not elegant. But striking and fully in the retro trend. If you own a retro bike, you can’t avoid shield goggles with an extra large visor at the moment. The developers at US eyewear pioneer Oakley have been setting the course for years. Bikers, streetwear fans, outdoor enthusiasts and guys who want to make a statement with their glasses are guaranteed not to go wrong with shield glasses, preferably with a bright frame color. Here are the jawbreakers, a cult Oakley piece, with a bright yellow frame.









3. Double bridge glasses



If you look at another design trend on the sunglasses market, you might initially assume that two is better than one. The bridge above the actual nose bridge is nothing more, but also nothing less than an optical highlight that significantly changes the character of the double-bridge glasses. They appear more elegant and give many models a touch of sophistication. The shape of the lenses does not matter. Incidentally, the design idea for the second bridge is not entirely fresh. However, as is so often the case in the fashion world, trends have come and gone over the years. This is now back. And that’s good. A cheap model for hiking and trekking tours, but also a trip to the lake is available here.

4. Wayfarer and Square glasses



The wayfarer is also a classic among sun (glasses) worshipers. Striking, trapezoidal frame, wide temples and two silver rivets on the outside of the front. The secret of the success of the glasses presented in the USA in the early 1950s: The frame design can hardly be distorted. Or better: it flatters almost every face shape. The most famous wayfarer bearers include Marilyn Monroe, the Beatles and James Dean. One of the pioneers is Ray Ban. A classic model in the color Light Havana can be found here. In a similar style, but with an even thicker frame and consistently rectangular shaped lenses, the so-called square glasses have been attracting interested looks since 2020. The pieces were initially only designed and brought to market by top-class designers. Meanwhile, the square eye-catchers are also affordable for average consumers. Here is a model from Asos Design with an extra-thick frame and tinted lenses. Courage men!

5. Stylish sports glasses



Germany is slowly picking up speed again. Never before has there been so much jogging, cycling and walking. And here too, men like to wear sunglasses. Not the eye-catching Shield model, nor the elegant Wayfarer. Somewhere in between lies the sports glasses with that special something, an eye catcher, a small colored accent or another special detail. It should be light, it should protect the eyes. Stylish sports glasses are experiencing a small renaissance. It doesn’t always have to be tingling. Subtle with an accent, but functional – that is the trend in sports Germany. The range of such sports glasses is large. Try on the model of your choice if possible before you strike. So you can quickly find out which lens shape best suits your facial proportions. After all, the eye moves and moves with it.

Type advice: which sunglasses suit me?



The round must go into the square. This is what an old football saying goes. And the same applies to sunglasses. According to experts, glasses with round lenses look more harmonious on faces with corners and edges. And the reverse also works. Angular frames and striking frames with temples set as high as possible look better on more rounded faces. They also stretch a little. Men with more oval facial features, on the other hand, can draw on unlimited resources. Oval faces are considered to be particularly harmonious and glasses-friendly. Men with narrow heads, on the other hand, should opt for oval frames and rather wide lens shapes in order to visually compress the face a little.

